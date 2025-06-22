Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on Twitter condemning the US attacks “in the strongest possible terms.”

The US, the ministry warns, “is held fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States’ criminal aggression”, the statement reads.

The ministry also called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session and on the IAEA Board of Governors “to carry out its legal responsibility”.

“The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy by supporting the genocidal and lawbreaking Israeli regime to impose a war of aggression on the Iranian nation”, it added.