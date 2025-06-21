Two Iranian drones penetrated Israel’s air defenses and struck sites in the north and south, according to the Israeli military, marking one of the rare instances in which one-way attack drones from Iran successfully breached Israeli air defenses.

The drone in northern Israel struck the town of Beit Shean near the Jordanian border, hitting a two-story home, according to emergency responders.

Images from the scene showed a gaping hole in the side of the building, along with its windows and doors blown out. The area around the home was littered with debris and dirt from the impact.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency service, said it has not found any casualties at the scene as it continues to search through the rubble.

A second drone pierced Israel’s air defenses and landed in an open area in the south of the country, according to the military.

The vast majority of drones launched from Iran since Israel launched an attack on the country have been intercepted before they reach their target.

The barrage consisted of at least six drones, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

A number of other drones that approached Israel at approximately the same time were intercepted, according to the IDF, including in the Arava desert in southern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

Iran has launched more than 1,000 drones since Israel first launched its attack against Iran last week, an Israeli military official said.