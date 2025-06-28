Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that if US President Donald Trump wants Iran to return to the negotiating table, he needs to change his behaviour toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi said on X.

He appeared to write the remainder of the post in an online style now made famous by the president’s social media accounts.

“The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran,” Araghchi said.