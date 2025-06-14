Israel and Iran have carried out a fresh wave of attacks, fuelling fears of an all-out sustained war, with heavy exchanges now entering a third day.

Iranian missiles struck northern Israel, killing one person and wounding 13 others, late Saturday into Sunday according to Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, said the Shahran oil depot, northwest of Tehran, was targeted by Israel, on Saturday, though authorities claim the fire was contained.

Videos posted to social media, and verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad, showed Iranian cruise missiles in the skies of northern Israel.

בשעה זו: אזעקות באזור חיפה והגליל המערבי עדכונים שוטפים | https://t.co/RxiOkf8fmo pic.twitter.com/IkWTh1I7f9 — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) June 14, 2025

Translation: At this hour: Sirens in the Haifa area and the Western Galilee

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that missiles hit Haifa and nearby Tamra. The attack on Haifa was widely anticipated, as the coastal city hosts strategic gas infrastructure. Analysts suggest this marks the beginning of Iran’s promised retaliation for the Israeli bombardment of key energy sites near Bushehr and Abadan.

Despite widespread public backing for military action against Iran, many Israelis remain sceptical. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Israeli political analyst Ori Goldberg said there is growing anxiety and distrust among the population.

“There is mass support for going after Iran – that’s the official narrative,” he said. “But people don’t believe these strikes will destroy Iran’s nuclear programme or bring regime change. They’re starting to fend for themselves.”

Goldberg added that many suspect political motives behind the campaign, suggesting leaders may be using the crisis to boost their standing. “There’s no faith in the government’s ability to protect civilians,” he said. “People feel abandoned.”

Following the Israeli attacks on Iran, Tohid Asadi, reporting from Tehran for Al Jazeera, said smoke was seen rising from the Shahran oil depot in Tehran following an Israeli strike, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear. “It was said that the oil storage centre was targeted, but the extent of the damage is not that much,” he reported.

He added that Iranian air defences were activated in the capital shortly after the strike. “I saw the interceptions. The sounds of explosions were heard,” he said.

Asadi described the ongoing Israeli bombardment of nuclear, military and civilian sites across Iran as “unprecedented”, warning that the developments are likely to trigger further escalation.

Israel seeks to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure

Earlier on Saturday, Iran said that Israel intensified its military campaign against, targeting key infrastructure and dealing another blow to the country’s struggling economy, as the conflict spirals towards a potential sustained all-out war.

Iranian officials confirmed that a blaze had erupted at the South Pars gas field – one of the country’s most vital energy sources – after it was struck by Israeli forces on Saturday. Though Iranian authorities later said the fire had been extinguished, the scale of the disruption remains unclear.

Energy expert Manouchehr Takin told Al Jazeera that targeting South Pars – crucial for domestic consumption and commercial use – would deepen Iran’s internal energy crisis. “This is an attempt to paralyse Iran’s economy,” Takin said. “The domestic gas network was already under pressure due to sanctions and mismanagement.”

Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh, reporting from Amman, said the move marked a shift in strategy. “Israel has previously targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear scientists and missile facilities. Now it’s going after civilian economic assets,” she said, warning that the economic impact could be severe if damage is extensive.

Iran reels from civilian toll and pledges retaliation

Tehran reported at least 80 people killed and more than 320 injured, including women and children, following Israeli strikes on both military and residential sites across the capital.

Among the dead are reportedly nine nuclear scientists. Iran hit back with a barrage of missiles that penetrated Israel’s high-tech missile defence system, with at least four deaths and more than 200 injuries recorded in Israel since Friday.

Iranian state media also claimed the downing of an Israeli F-35 fighter jet, one of the most advanced aircraft in Israel’s arsenal. While several Iranian news outlets have cited a military statement confirming the incident, there is no official footage or visual evidence, and Israeli officials have dismissed the reports as fabricated.

Iran-US nuclear talks, originally set to take place in Oman on Sunday, have been cancelled.

US President Donald Trump had tied the diplomatic effort to Iran’s agreement to roll back its nuclear programme. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations were off the table while “barbarous” Israeli attacks continued.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed to have struck more than 150 Iranian targets and warned its operation could continue for weeks. Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning: “If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn.”

Global leaders alarmed as fears of wider war grow

The prospect of full-scale regional war loomed large, as global leaders issued warnings.

Iran hinted at a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial oil shipping lane – should the conflict deepen. Tehran also warned that any foreign military bases aiding Israel could face retaliatory strikes.

Iran’s capacity for external retaliation, however, has weakened. After nearly two years of war in Gaza and last year’s conflict in Lebanon, its key regional allies – Hamas and Hezbollah – are significantly depleted, narrowing Iran’s military options.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian. In both calls, Erdogan blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fuelling the crisis.

According to a statement from Erdogan’s office, he told bin Salman that Israel poses the greatest threat to regional stability and urged an immediate halt to its actions. “The only way to resolve the nuclear dispute is through negotiations,” Erdogan said, warning of a potential refugee crisis if the situation spirals further.

The Turkish president also accused Israel of using attacks on Iran to distract from what he labelled a genocide in Gaza. “Netanyahu is trying to set the region on fire and sabotage diplomatic efforts,” Erdogan said, according to the statement.

As international concern mounts, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 50-minute call on Saturday. While Trump praised Israel’s strikes and warned Iran of harsher consequences, Putin expressed grave concern and called for a halt to the military campaign. Both leaders, however, left the door open to a possible return to nuclear talks.