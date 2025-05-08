Iran’s Minister of Tourism and Culture Reza Salehi Amiri said that Egypt and Iran have entered a new phase of bilateral relations, following the historic meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart during the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation

In this exclusive interview with Al-Masry Al-Youm, the minister explained that efforts are now underway to stimulate mutual tourism.

Tehran aims to attract one million Iranian tourists to Egypt over the next five years, while efforts are underway to restore direct flights between Cairo and Tehran.

The minister said that the most important features of tourism in Egypt are the pyramids, the Nile, and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

He also praised Egypt’s role in supporting Gaza and its efforts to stop the war, stressing that negotiations with the US on the nuclear issue are independent of the Gaza issue.

Interview:

How do you view bilateral relations between Egypt and Iran?

Relations between Egypt and Iran are truly historic – both countries possess world-renowned civilizations that have stood the test of time.

Though the relationship between the two countries has experienced its ups and downs, the current phase is developing well thanks to the wisdom and courage of its presidents.

The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his historic meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – during their participation in the D-8 Summit held in Cairo – was very fruitful and built upon many areas.

Therefore, my visit to Cairo comes to consolidate the relationship between the two countries. We can thus say that the relationship between both countries has entered a new phase.

Within my work there are serious steps between both countries to develop many areas, particularly within tourism and the economy.

Is there a timeline for revitalizing tourism between the two countries in light of developing relations?

Iran is prepared, and is currently working to finalize a memorandum of understanding to present to Egypt.

The memorandum should cover all relevant measures in this area, including efforts to restore direct flights between Cairo and Tehran, which would greatly facilitate matters for tourists and investors.

I believe that by the end of this year, we will witness tourism programs and the return of direct flights between the two countries.

Upon my return to Tehran, I will meet with a representative from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to achieve this.

We will also work to establish tourism agencies and companies. We have declared in Iran that this year is the year of “investment,” both domestically and abroad, in accordance to an announcement from the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

You participated in the meetings of the D-8’s Tourism and Culture Ministers. Are there any proposals regarding a common visa for these countries, similar to the Shingle visa?

I have proposed working among the D-8 countries to do away with visa requirements. Iran has already abolished the requirements for approximately 33 countries, including Egypt.

It is therefore of the utmost importance and necessity that we work to abolish visa requirements among member states, which would save costs for tourists and investors in these friendly countries.

Are serious steps being made in dealing in local currencies, especially for BRICS countries?

Yes, we are working on this. We want to see local currencies among D-8 countries, similar to our cooperation with BRICS.

Tehran has no objection to developing this relationship and engaging with these countries in all economic, industrial, and medical tourism fields.

In your opinion, what is the preferred destination for Iranian tourists, and what do you think of Egyptian tourists?

The Pyramids and the Nile top the preferred tourist destinations for Iranian tourists, as will the Grand Egyptian Museum, a truly unique treasure trove that will create a boom in attracting tourists to Egypt.

In addition, there is Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, as well as religious tourism, which includes the mosques of the Prophet’s family.

I have agreed with Egyptian Minister of Tourism Sherif Fathy, to write a memorandum of understanding to work in accordance with Egyptian and Iranian law and vision together.

I also invited him to participate in a visit to Tehran in July.

We aim to have about one million Iranian tourists visit in the next five years, equivalent to 200,000 tourists annually.

Just as Egypt has its ancient Pharaonic civilization and antiquities that dazzle the world, Iran also has many tourist attractions such as Isfahan, Khorasan and more.

What is your impression of Egypt?

Egypt now boasts numerous new industrial and tourist cities, and has the infrastructure and roads that pave the way for it to occupy the top positions in global tourism, thanks to the efforts of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Furthermore, Egypt’s people are great, its civilization is ancient, its history is celebrated, and its society is united.

What are the components of tourism in Iran?

We have approximately 43,000 historical monuments, 6,000 tourism companies, approximately 15,000 tour guides, and 455,000 tourist beds.

The government has a program to double this number by constructing over 500 new hotels, and approximately 300 catering establishments have been registered with UNESCO. We also have 800 historical sites that have been converted into tourist attractions.

While we currently receive around 7.5 million tourists annually, we have a plan to increase that number to approximately 12 million.

Is there a three- or four-year tourism plan or program in place?

Egypt is our priority in promoting tourism in the Arab region.

Central Asia and the Caucasus, as well as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as Russia and China, are also at the forefront.

In your opinion, have the wars in the region affected tourism?

Yes, this is true. Egypt and Iran therefore agree on the necessity of halting Israel’s criminal war on the Gaza Strip, as well as its attacks on Yemen and, before that, Lebanon and Syria.

Therefore, if this war were to cease it would only positively impact the economy and tourism, improve security and stability, and boost the safety of infrastructure.

How do you view Egypt’s efforts to stop the war on Gaza?

Egypt has a major role to play in working to stop Israel’s on the Gaza Strip, as it shoulders the Palestinian cause.

From the very first moment the war broke out, Cairo has been relentless in exerting pressure and engaging in negotiations to end the war. It is the first line of defense for the people of Gaza.

Iran appreciates Egypt’s role, its support, and its assistance to the oppressed in Palestine. Egypt is truly the guarantor of regional and global stability, security, and peace.

What of the resistance in Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon?

The resistance in Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon are setting the most wonderful examples in defending their homelands and their lands. They are also avenging the blood spilt due to the arrogant Zionist occupation, which has violated everything and is only deterred by resistance which teaches it lesson after lesson, even if the price are innocent souls.

Yet it is the only way to liberate their lands.

Do you think the US is bargaining with Iran over the nuclear issue by using the pressure card on the resistance?

First, Iran will spare no effort to assist any resistance movement that seeks to reclaim every inch of its territory and avenge its dignity.

It does not treat the resistance as a business like the US does on many issues. Iran stands with the resistance and fully supports it.

However, negotiations with Washington over the Iranian nuclear issue are far from a bargain or a withdrawal of support for the resistance in any country. Our goal in the negotiations is to lift US sanctions, while emphasizing that Tehran has no plan to acquire a nuclear bomb.

I believe the indications surrounding the negotiations are positive.