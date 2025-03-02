Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Following the dismissal of Iran’s economy minister, influential Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif has also announced his resignation, according to state news agency IRNA.

Zarif submitted his resignation to President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking another setback for the moderate-conservative leader just seven months into his term.

Zarif’s decision comes after parliament, dominated by conservative hardliners, withdrew confidence from economy minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, a moderate and former central bank chief.

A total of 182 of 273 lawmakers voted to remove Hemmati on Sunday.

The ouster followed growing tensions over Iran’s prolonged economic crisis and soaring inflation. The rial has plummeted against foreign currencies, worsening living conditions. Many Iranians struggle with rising food prices, with meat and fish now considered luxuries.

Zarif previously stepped down in August 2025 after just 11 days in office, citing differences with Pezeshkian over his conservative cabinet. However, he later returned to his role — now only to resign once again amid the latest political turmoil.