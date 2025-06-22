MEE’s correspondent in Tehran, who remains anonymous for safety reasons, says Iranians remain divided on how Iran should respond to US strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities.

Many who spoke to MEE said the prospect of peace disappeared the moment Trump ordered US warplanes to strike Iran.

Milad, a 35-year-old computer engineer from the city of Mashad, said Iran had no choice but to strike back to ensure Trump does not strike again.

“But I think if we give in now, it’ll only get worse. We need to strike back, firmly, at American bases in the region,” said Milad.

“Otherwise, Trump will just keep boasting: ‘See? I did what no other US president could’.”

Negin, a 44-year-old psychologist living in Tehran, disagreed with Milad’s call for retalliation and said: “Even if we launch a stronger counterattack, then what?”

