Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the US might have used the nuclear talks to cover up as Israel planned its attack against his country.

“They had perhaps this plan in their mind, and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up,” Araghchi told NBC.

The US and Iran were scheduled to hold a sixth round of negotiations on Sunday in Oman, but was cancelled due to Israel’s attack on Tehran on Thursday.

He added: “We don’t know how we can trust them anymore. What they did was, in fact, a betrayal to diplomacy.” Araghchi also said it was up to the US “to show their determination [for] a negotiated solution”.