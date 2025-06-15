We previously reported that the head of intelligence for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy were killed in Israeli strikes on Tehran on Sunday.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, has now confirmed the deaths of Kazemi and his deputy, and reported that a third officer was also killed.

“Three intelligence generals – Mohammad Kazemi, Hassan Mohaghegh, and Mohsen Bagheri – were assassinated and fell as martyrs,” the agency reported, citing a statement from the Revolutionary Guards.