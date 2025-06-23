Follow our live coverage here.

A parliamentary bill to suspend Iran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog is under consideration, Mr Ruhollah Motefakerzadeh, a member of parliament’s presidium said on J une 23 according to state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) .

Iranian media also reported Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf saying: “We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behaviour of this international organisation.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the UN’s nuclear watchdog tasked with promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and preventing its use for military purposes. It reports to both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, and is headquartered at the UN Office in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Qalibaf insisted that Tehran was not pursuing nuclear weapons.

“The world clearly saw that the Atomic Energy Agency has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has become a political tool,” he said. REUTERS

