The Iraqi government has signalled its readiness to receive weapons from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), following the group’s announcement of its dissolution.

However, prospects for disarmament remain uncertain, with Kurdish militants demanding key concessions from Turkey, including the release of jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan and a withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Iraq.

Baghdad and Ankara in dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that Ankara is engaged in discussions with both the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil.

“Talks are being held with our neighbouring countries on how the weapons of terrorists outside our borders will be handed over,” Erdoğan told reporters on Saturday during his return from Albania, according to Daily Sabah. “There are plans regarding how the Baghdad and Erbil administrations will take part in this process.”

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, announced the end of its armed struggle after its 12th Congress earlier this month. In a statement, the group said: “The 12th PKK Congress has decided to dissolve the PKK’s organisational structure and end its method of armed struggle.”

Iraq backs handover, urges de-escalation

Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi confirmed Baghdad’s willingness to participate in the disarmament effort. “Iraq is ready to cooperate with Turkey and the PKK in receiving weapons,” al-Awadi told Rudaw, adding that Iraq had proposed a framework addressing both humanitarian and security concerns.

He said a successful disarmament process could “contribute significantly” to improving Iraqi-Turkish relations and may also encourage a drawdown of foreign troops in the Kurdistan region.

However, PKK-aligned officials cautioned that disarmament should not be mistaken for a peace settlement.

“There will be no disarmament unless Abdullah Öcalan is freed and Turkish forces withdraw from southern Kurdistan,” said Zagros Hiwa, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), the PKK’s broader umbrella structure, in an interview with TNA, published on May 15.

In a separate appearance on the PKK-affiliated channel Stêrk TV, Hiwa elaborated on the congress’s outcome, calling it “a declaration of a new era” rather than the beginning of a formal peace process.

“It would be inaccurate to describe the decisions of the 12th PKK Congress as initiating a peace process,” he said. “The Turkish state still uses the term ‘terrorism’ for the process. How can you talk about peace on one hand and use language that deeply wounds the Kurdish people’s feelings and conscience on the other?”

Hiwa added that ongoing Turkish military operations in Zap and Metina, where fighters remain entrenched in defensive positions, make disarmament untenable.

“In such a situation, how can you talk about disarmament?” he asked. “Before any such step is considered, we need to talk about the withdrawal of the occupying Turkish army from southern Kurdistan.”

Disarmament centres established – but risks remain

Massoud Abdul Khaliq, head of the Standard Kurd Media and Research Institute, told TNA that Turkey has yet to positively respond to the PKK’s initiative. “Despite the unilateral ceasefire and dissolution, Turkey continues its operations against the PKK in the Kurdistan region,” he said.

He revealed that three centres have been established in Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaimaniyah for PKK fighters to submit their weapons. However, he warned that Ankara’s reliance on Baghdad and Erbil to oversee the collection process allows it to sidestep legal reforms.

“Turkey needs to revoke or amend tens of laws that have been binding since 1926 to legally receive arms from the PKK militants,” Abdul Khaliq said. “Since many people are imprisoned for owning illegal weapons, they should be freed after revoking these laws.”

He cautioned that Iraq’s participation in weapon collection without guarantees could hinder long-term accountability. “The Iraqi government and KRG would play a bad role if they initiate receiving weapons from PKK militants, because they would help Turkey not to take any legal reforms at home,” he said.

Proposal for international oversight

Abdul Khaliq also raised concerns over the potential security vacuum in the Qandil Mountains should the PKK withdraw. “Only the PKK guerrillas can protect the area,” he said, warning of the risk that the Islamic State might exploit a vacuum.

He suggested that Qandil could be turned into an internationally protected zone with semi-autonomous governance under PKK fighters.

“The international Coalition and the United Nations should coordinate with Iraq and Turkey to identify who can replace the PKK fighters,” he said.

Hiwa stressed that the group is still in an exploratory phase and has not reached any formal agreement with Ankara. “There are no written or verbal agreements with the Turkish state at this stage,” he said.

Despite the PKK’s ceasefire declared on 1 March, Turkish military operations have reportedly intensified.

“Since 1992, every initiative by Abdullah Öcalan to resolve the Kurdish question has been met with sabotage by those who benefit from continued conflict,” Hiwa said.

Turkey won’t withdraw from Iraq

Iraqi sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, TNA’s Arabic-language sister outlet, that Turkey is unlikely to withdraw from northern Iraq in the near future. With over 5,000 troops and more than 80 military outposts on Iraqi territory, Ankara continues to justify its presence as part of anti-PKK operations.

Former Peshmerga Ministry Secretary-General Jabar Yawar told the website that coordination is underway between Baghdad and Erbil but warned that Turkish withdrawal would require high-level diplomacy. Iraqi MP Alaa al-Bandawi echoed this view, saying a joint plan aims to fill any security vacuum left by the PKK’s departure.

Analyst Ahmed al-Sharifi also expressed scepticism about Turkey’s intentions. “Ankara does not trust the PKK’s intentions and will not withdraw until Iraqi forces secure the vacated territories,” he told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. “Turkey might even expand its military footprint, exploiting weakened PKK control.”

A historic opportunity, but will it be met?

The PKK launched its insurgency in 1984, resulting in more than 40,000 deaths. A previous peace process collapsed in 2015. The KCK now promotes a doctrine of democratic autonomy and multiculturalism, though its future remains uncertain without Turkish engagement.

Observers say that while the disarmament announcement represents a historic shift, a sustainable peace will depend on mutual steps by all parties — including constitutional reform, military drawdown, and recognition of Kurdish rights.