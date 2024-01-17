Government
10 January 2024, 2:23 am 1 minute
Reuters exclusively reported that Iraq wants a quick and orderly negotiated exit of U.S-led military forces from its soil but has not set a deadline, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said, describing their presence as destabilising amid regional spillover from the Gaza war.
