The Irish government said that the continued Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip is “unconscionable” and demanded it be removed in a statement released on Friday.

“No humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered Gaza in over eight weeks as a result of the Israeli blockade. Children are starving. Hospitals are running out of basic painkillers. The World Food Programme has said that its food stocks are now depleted. Life-saving aid is available and urgently needed, but trucks cannot cross into Gaza.

“It is unconscionable that the current suffering is continuing.

“The situation is unacceptable. In the circumstances, obstructing life-saving aid is a violation of Israel’s international obligations.”