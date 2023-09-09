Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Try! 62 min: Ireland 54-8 Romania (Sexton) The fly-half Hinckley Vaovasa showed a flash of brilliance for Romania a couple of minutes ago, embarking on a daring run to halfway, but Ireland now come again, and Sexton bashes over from short range to continue to turn the screw on the opposition. Updated at 11.02 EDT

60 min: Now Mack Hansen and Conor Murray are on for Ireland with Earls and Gibson-Park off.

59 min: Manumua and Gordas have gone off for Romania, and Hartig was replaced about 10 minutes ago. Gajion, Savin and Gontineac have all joined the fray.

56 min: Romania impressively work their way into the Irish 22, to within a couple of metres of the line, but they are then penalised for sealing off, and the attack comes to an end.

56 min: Van der Flier and Henderson also on for Ireland, with Doris and Ryan going off. Updated at 10.54 EDT

52 min: Ireland freshen up their entire front row. O’Toole, Kelleher and Loughman come on. Updated at 10.51 EDT

Try! 50 min: Ireland 47-8 Romania (O’Mahony) Ireland storm into the Romania 22 with some more fine handling. Simionescu, the full-back, pulls off a superb tackle on a rampaging Aki, but that only interrupts Ireland’s progress momentarily. In the end it’s O’Mahony who flops over for their seventh try of the match and Sexton converts. The Romanian defenders are wilting in the heat, and Ireland’s all-court style is proving pretty handy for these fiercely hot conditions. Updated at 10.50 EDT

47 min: Ireland have carried for 504 metres in attack to Romania’s 200. Romania have made 55 tackles, missing 19, Ireland have made 38 and missed five.

Try! 45 min: Ireland 40-8 Romania (Herring) Sexton sends a touch-finding kick unerringly into the left-hand corner, with Ireland on the front foot. The lineout is solid and Irish bodies are lining up trying to force their way over the try-line. Gibson-Park has a dart and is gang-tackled … Ireland win a penalty and Rob Herring taps it, goes low and hard from five metres, and crashes in for another Ireland try. Updated at 10.59 EDT

Second half kick-off! Here we go then. Benches will soon be emptied, in this heat. Simionescu is back from his sin bin so we are 15 v 15.

Half-time reading:

There was some lovely stuff by Ireland in that half, but losing the first lineout (stolen by Adrian Motoc) and then conceding the first try will be a concern. South Africa will feast on Ireland’s set-piece at this rate … But there were plenty of positives as well. Aki, Gibson-Park, Keenan, Porter and Sexton are the standout performers that spring to mind in a half that packed in five tries for Ireland and one for Romania.

Try and half-time! Ireland 33-8 Romania (Sexton) Gibson-Park, Keenan and Aki are in the thick of it for Ireland again. Sexton canters over under the posts for an straightforward try after Aki offloads to his captain. However, Jason Tomane, the Romania No 13, needlessly slides in after Sexton in an attempt to stop him … and it appears his knee catches Sexton’s hand with what appears to be a painful blow. Sexton converts his own try and that’s half time. Updated at 10.21 EDT

39 min: “An awful lot of players losing an awful lot of fluids out there today,” observes D’Arcy on commentary on ITV.

Try! 34 min: Ireland 26-8 Romania (Aki) Another cracking score, this time partly created by a sumptuous one-handed, out-the-back pass by the prop, Porter, to Ringrose in midfield. Ringrose passes off his right hand to Aki, who is looking supremely fit and focused … the Ireland inside centre gets a sniff of the try-line, straightens his run and glides over for the bonus-point score, correctly choosing to ignore an option on the outside. Lovely try. Aki looks in tremendous nick. Sexton bangs over the conversion, and Ireland will be pleased to have the five points wrapped up before they go for their half-time cup of iced tea. Bundee Aki goes over for Ireland’s fourth try. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Getty Images Updated at 10.42 EDT

33 min: McCarthy is nearly over for Ireland’s fourth try … in fact he is over the line, but is held up. Vaovasa can clear.

32 min: Yellow card for Romania! Marius Simionescu Ireland, prompted again by the impressive Sexton, work their way into the opposition 22. The full-back, Simionescu, cynically spoils Irish ball while he’s on the floor and is given 10 minutes in the sin bin by the referee Nika Amashukeli. Updated at 10.11 EDT

29 min: It’s not been a perfect display thus far but Ireland’s continuity in attack has been excellent at times, particularly in view of the excessive heat. This is not the first time Ireland have had to contend with high temperatures at a World Cup, of course. The Ireland manager Jack Charlton gives some water to Tommy Coyne at the Fifa World Cup in 1994. Photograph: Tony Henshaw/Action Images Updated at 10.09 EDT

28 min: The former Leinster and Ireland centre Gordon D’Arcy, on commentary for ITV, is impressed with the efforts of Ireland’s opponents: “The Romanians have showed up … they are sticking to their game plan … their heads aren’t dropping down. A huge amount of credit has to go to the Romanians.”

24 min: Romania are pinned back in the corner on their right wing. The scrum-half Rupanu box-kicks, and smacks a teammate straight in the head. The ball bounces back and out of play through the in-goal area. Ireland get the ball back and rush straight back into the Romania half, sparked by a brilliant run by Keenan who dances beyond a couple of defenders. Lowe then slightly messes up a pass inside to Gibson-Park and the move breaks down. Scrum for Romania in their 22. Fonovai Tangimana’s bonce feels the full force of Gabriel Rupanu’s box-kick. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Getty Images Updated at 10.21 EDT

22 min: Sorry, we had some scoreboard confusion last night for France v New Zealand, and now more today. It’s 19-8 to Ireland. Three tries and two conversions scored by Andy Farrell’s side so far. Updated at 10.01 EDT

Penalty! 21 min: Ireland 19-8 Romania (Rupanu) A simple enough kick for the Romania scrum-half – although the conversion he missed was similarly straightforward. Eugen Apjok’s side are competing well, but they need to close the gap on the scoreboard if they are going to have any further hope of providing a scare for Ireland. Updated at 09.59 EDT

Try! 17 min: Ireland 19-5 Romania (Beirne) Sexton is heavily involved again in another brilliant team score. It’s all very cohesive, dare I say it. There was one crunching hit from the Romania wing, Tevita Manumua, on O’Mahony as he made a dart for the line from close range. But aside from that, the Romania defence was stretched hopelessly by some more slick passing. Sexton saw the overlap out on the left wing and capitalised on it, with the blindside flanker Beirne having space to dot down a wing’s style finish in the corner. Sexton misses the conversion but it hardly matters. The Irish fans celebrate Tadhg Beirne’s try as he is congratulated by James Lowe. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Getty Images Updated at 10.06 EDT

Try! 12 min: Ireland 14-5 Romania (Keenan) The Romanian defenders are blowing hard already in this dreadful heat. But that’s a lovely score by Ireland, who again work the ball through the hands, working it out to the right wing and then coming back inside, with Aki involved again. Keenan is half-tackled under the posts after a pass by O’Mahony, but the full-back has the dynamism to twist and dive over the line. Sexton converts again. It was a muscular run by the prop Andrew Porter that created the initial momentum in the attack. Much better from Ireland, but they will want to tidy up the lineout, among other things. Hugo Keenan eyes the try-line … Photograph: David Davies/PA Before diving over for Ireland’s second try. Photograph: Stéphane Mahé/Reuters Updated at 10.01 EDT

10 min: Romania build continuity impressively in attack. They work their way into the Ireland 22 on the left-hand side. But then a penalty comes with some excellent work on the floor by Keith Earls. Sexton puts boot to ball with a clearing kick. Updated at 09.44 EDT

Try! 4 min: Ireland 7-5 Romania (Gibson-Park) A very timely nerve-settler for Ireland. Quick ball from Gibson-Park, hands in midfield with Sexton, Aki and Ringrose getting their paws on the ball … Gibson-Park is released to run in a simple try, and the conversion by Sexton puts Ireland into the lead. After a shock concession, Andy Farrell’s men are in control on the scoreboard. Still, Romania are here to play … A quick reply from Ireland courtesy of Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Stéphane Mahé/Reuters Updated at 09.48 EDT

Try! 2 min: Ireland 0-5 Romania (Rupanu) Jeeeez! Ireland try to build an attack down the right wing. Sexton nudges what looks to be a clever grubber kick out towards the touchline … Keith Earls tries to get on the end of it. But Hinckley Vaovasa gets there first, scoops the ball up expertly, and roars down the line into the Irish 22 with the defensive cover nowhere. He executes a simple pass inside for the scrum-half, Gabriel Rupanu, who is running alongside in support … and it’s an early lead for Romania! Rupanu misses the conversion. Shocking start for Ireland but it’s very early days … Romania’s scrum-half Gabriel Rupanu runs in open the scoring. Photograph: Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 09.45 EDT

First half kick-off! Johnny Sexton, sporting the traditional green jersey, white shorts and green socks, scuffs the opening kick-off somewhat but we are under way, and Romania clear. Ireland lose their first lineout, thanks to a good steal by Romania. Updated at 09.34 EDT

That’s the anthems done. These a cappella versions are not really doing it for anyone, are they? La Marseillaise, last night, fell distinctly flat and was a big missed opportunity. Anyway, Romania look up for it.

The teams are out on the pitch. Here we go, sports fans. You can email me or tweet with your thoughts. What are your hopes for today, Ireland fans, beyond the obvious requirement of a bonus-point win? Ireland’s fly-half and captain Jonathan Sexton (centre) lines up with teammates for the national anthems. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 10.36 EDT

Italy started slowly in Saint Étienne, but an eight-try rout of Namibia ticked a lot of boxes – including tries for Ange Capuozzo and Paolo Odogwu. Here’s the report: Updated at 09.27 EDT

On ITV, behind his punditry lectern, Brian O’Driscoll says the second row Joe McCarthy has “a nice bit of mongrel in him … it’s an opportunity for him to smash people, and hit rucks. He’s an old-school second row, and this is a good opportunity for him, because he may not get much game time.”

John’s backing a big win for Ireland. Seems like a fair prediction … @LukeMcLaughlin walk in the park or a wake up call for Ireland? I’m going with a big double digits win for us with ‘The Rat(Sexton)’ back driving us around the park. — John McEnerney (@MackerOnTheMed) September 9, 2023

“I don’t think the weather will play to our advantage,” said the Romania assistant coach, Valentin Ursache, this week. “I think it will be hot for us and hot for them, so it’s just how you’re going to bring your energy on the pitch. The weather is a big thing but at the end of the day it’s (the same) for both sides.” On the strength of Pool B, Ursache added: “We have a chance to play teams like Ireland, South Africa, tier one nations both at the top level. For us it’s an opportunity, we don’t play often against teams like that, so our speech to the boys [will be to] just go out there, show them what we’ve got and make them proud, make the ones watching on TV proud of you. “We have nothing to lose, for us it’s just [about being] proud to be against them, to challenge them. We want to build each game, to improve, to take the best of what Romania can do to the next one, [to build] rock by rock and have a good progression from game to game.”

It’s nearly six months since Ireland clinched the grand slam in Dublin:

Peter O’Mahony, who lines up at openside flanker today, had a chat with the media when the Ireland team was announced. And here is what he had to say, firstly on the heatwave: “It’s difficult, it’s unusual for this time of year, but the management have designed certainly the back-end of our pre-season around some hot-weather training in Biarritz and some time in Portugal, and all of them were similar temperatures and humidity to here, so we’ve certainly had a good amount of training in these conditions. The time we were in Portugal there was a heatwave and something similar in Biarritz, and it’s been the same here, so we’ve had some great exposure to it.” Peter O’Mahony speaks to the media. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Shutterstock On Irish support in the stadium: “With the utmost respect to Romania, I imagine there’s going to be a lot of Irish in the crowd, regardless of where we’re playing and particularly this weekend in Bordeaux. On Ireland’s pre-tournament form: “We’ve certainly missed a few beats over the last few weeks but a lot of it has been good for us. Not that we needed a reality check but it’s just a reminder, which is great before a World Cup, that teams are going to be at their very best. Now that we’re world number one, we’ve got a big target on our back, so every team you play are going to be at their best to try to knock you over. It was a good reminder for us over the last few weeks that we need to be all over things from minute one to minute 80.” Updated at 09.10 EDT

Kick-off is coming up at 2.30pm UK time. Meanwhile, here’s our Pool B guide:

Full time! Italy 52-8 Namibia The Azzurri have kicked off their Pool A campaign with a seven-try win against Namibia in Saint-Étienne: Lorenzo Cannone, Paolo Garbisi, Dino Lamb, Ange Capuozzo, Hame Faiva – and Paolo Odugwu right at the end – scored the tries. Tommaso Allan was eight from eight off the tee, and kicked beautifully. Job done. Torsten van Jaarsveld was sent to the sin bin for Namibia after just 10 minutes. Updated at 09.00 EDT

Andy Bull Thirteen minutes to play in the final and St Mary’s College are up 7-6 against Belvedere. It’s the senior cup, and they have won it once in the last three decades of trying. Their fly-half, Joey Connolly, scored the only try in the seventh minute and they have been hanging on to the lead for almost an hour now, while the rain’s been coming down in sheets. Connolly is just off, and here’s his replacement, a skinny kid called Johnny Sexton, running a loop on the 22. Before the game, Sexton has bet the boys he’ll drop a goal, and now he’s dropping into the pocket, back, back, back, and the scrum-half has snapped the ball and Sexton’s swinging his boot and the ball’s up, up, up into the wind.

The latest team news is that Robbie Henshaw has droppped out of the Ireland 22 as a “precaution”, with Mack Hansen taking his place on the bench.

Teams Ireland: Keenan, Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Herring, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan, Beirne, O’Mahony, Doris Replacements: Kelleher, Loughman, O’Toole, Henderson, Van der Flier, Murray, Crowley, Hansen. Romania: Simionescu, Onutu, Tomane, Tangimana, Manumua, Vaovasa, Rupanu, Hartig, Cojocaru, Gordas, Motoc, Iancu, Rosu, Neculau, Chirica Replacements: Bardasu, Savin, Gajion, Iftimiciuc, Ser, Conache, Boldor, Gontineac. Referee: Nika Amashukeli