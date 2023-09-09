IRELAND get their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway today with a clash against minnows Romania.

The Irish are looking to cap off a fantastic year which saw them win the Six Nations, including the Grand Slam, before rounding off their World Cup preparations with wins oiver Italy, England and Samoa.

Kick-off time : 2.30pm BST

: 2.30pm BST Stream/TV : ITV 1HD/ITV X

: ITV 1HD/ITV X Ireland XV : Keenan, Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Herring, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan, Beirne, O’Mahony, Doris

: Keenan, Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Herring, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan, Beirne, O’Mahony, Doris Romania XV: Simionescu, Onutu, Tangimana, Tomane, Manumua, Vaovasa, Rupanu, Harting, Cojocaru, Gordas, Motoc, Iancu, Rosu, Neculau, Chirica

When is Ireland vs Romania?

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Romania will take place on Saturday, September 9.

It is scheduled to get underway at 2:30pm BST.

Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux is the allocated arena for this intriguing match and it can host approximately 42,115 fans.

Romania have NEVER beaten Ireland in a rugby contest in ten attempts with the Irish winning nine of them.

What TV channel is it on and can it be live streamed?

Ireland vs Romania will be broadcast LIVE on ITV 1 in the UK.

on in the UK. Fans can also stream the entire action live via the ITV X app on any tablet or mobile device.

Alternatively, SunSport will have minute-by-minute action of this Rugby World Cup opener through our live blog.

Can I watch it for FREE?

Yes!

Fans can watch Ireland vs Romania for FREE as long as you hold a valid TV license in the UK.

Latest updates

