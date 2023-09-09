IRELAND get their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway today with a clash against minnows Romania.
The Irish are looking to cap off a fantastic year which saw them win the Six Nations, including the Grand Slam, before rounding off their World Cup preparations with wins oiver Italy, England and Samoa.
- Kick-off time: 2.30pm BST
- Stream/TV: ITV 1HD/ITV X
- Ireland XV: Keenan, Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Herring, Furlong, McCarthy, Ryan, Beirne, O’Mahony, Doris
- Romania XV: Simionescu, Onutu, Tangimana, Tomane, Manumua, Vaovasa, Rupanu, Harting, Cojocaru, Gordas, Motoc, Iancu, Rosu, Neculau, Chirica
Rugby World Cup betting odds – Best offers
Follow all the action with our live blog below…
When is Ireland vs Romania?
- Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Romania will take place on Saturday, September 9.
- It is scheduled to get underway at 2:30pm BST.
- Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux is the allocated arena for this intriguing match and it can host approximately 42,115 fans.
- Romania have NEVER beaten Ireland in a rugby contest in ten attempts with the Irish winning nine of them.
What TV channel is it on and can it be live streamed?
- Ireland vs Romania will be broadcast LIVE on ITV 1 in the UK.
- Fans can also stream the entire action live via the ITV X app on any tablet or mobile device.
- Alternatively, SunSport will have minute-by-minute action of this Rugby World Cup opener through our live blog.
Can I watch it for FREE?
Yes!
Fans can watch Ireland vs Romania for FREE as long as you hold a valid TV license in the UK.
Latest updates
- Ireland to win 1/1000
- Tie 125/1
- Romania to win 80/1
*Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes are correct at time of publication