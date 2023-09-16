Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a favourable looking assignment against Tonga. Widely tipped as one of the favourites for the Web Ellis Cup despite never having lifted it before, the Irish overcame Romania last week and will fancy their chances against another of the smaller nations in Nantes.
Another win is needed to ensure progress from the pool before the pressure is ramped up when Andy Farrell’s side meet South Africa and Scotland. Tonga had a week off during the opening round of matches but struggled during their summer preparations. The last time they beat a top-tier side was their tight victory over Italy in 2016.
Mack Hansen, Conor Murray, Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier are all into the team as the Irish look to make it a perfect start in France. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Live updates
Ireland vs Tonga: Penalty!
43 mins: Havili picks up where he left off in a strong start!
Ireland vs Tonga: Back underway!
Here we go!
HT: Ireland 31-13 Tonga
Wha a first-half!
Ireland vs Tonga: TRY!
47 mins: TRY!
Tonga get back into it!Vaea Fifita from the scrum under the posts as
Ireland vs Tonga: TRY!
39 mins: TRY!
Sexton breaks the record!
He overtakes Ronan O’Gara by scoring a fantastic try before converting. The Irish have a bonus point.
Ireland vs Tonga: TRY!
32 mins: Stunning work from Hansen, who dances inside to dot down after patient play.
As ever, Sexton coverts
Ireland vs Tonga: TRY!
27 mins: TRY!
Doris drives over the line after the maul and Sexton does the honours.
Ireland vs Tonga: PENALTY!
23 mins: Porter pulled up at the breakdown as Havili lands another monster penalty
Ireland vs Tonga: Sexton coverts
21 mins: Sexton follows that up to put Ireland in a commanding position.
Ireland vs Tonga: TRY! Ireland 8-3 Tonga
20 mins: And there we have it, Ireland’s first try!
Beirne is able to dot down just under the posts after a poweful run.