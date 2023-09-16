(REUTERS)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

Ireland earned a second conescutive victory of the 2023 Rugby World Cup when they dispatched Tonga in Nantes on Saturday night. Andy Farrell’s men scored eight tries in total as they racked up over 50 points in a match for the second game in a row continuing to justfy why they are one of the favourites to win this tournament.

After a frustrating start to the game in which both teams exchanged penalty kicks, Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne went over the line to unlock his teams attacking quality and they added another three tries to secure a bonus point before the break. The most influential being Johnny Sexton’s as the 38-year-old broke Ronan O’Gara’s record to become the new all-time leading Irish points scorer.

Tonga responded with a try of their own right on the brink of half-time but they couldn’t muster a fight back in the second half. The Irish replacements contined the dominance and Rob Herring’s last minute try put the icing on the cake of another superb victory.

Relive all the action from the Stade de la Beaujoire below.