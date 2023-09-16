Ireland earned a second conescutive victory of the 2023 Rugby World Cup when they dispatched Tonga in Nantes on Saturday night. Andy Farrell’s men scored eight tries in total as they racked up over 50 points in a match for the second game in a row continuing to justfy why they are one of the favourites to win this tournament.
After a frustrating start to the game in which both teams exchanged penalty kicks, Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne went over the line to unlock his teams attacking quality and they added another three tries to secure a bonus point before the break. The most influential being Johnny Sexton’s as the 38-year-old broke Ronan O’Gara’s record to become the new all-time leading Irish points scorer.
Tonga responded with a try of their own right on the brink of half-time but they couldn’t muster a fight back in the second half. The Irish replacements contined the dominance and Rob Herring’s last minute try put the icing on the cake of another superb victory.
Relive all the action from the Stade de la Beaujoire below.
FT Ireland 59-16 Tonga
Andy Farrell will know there are bigger challenges to come but he must be thrilled with how clinical and professional his side have been in their opening games.
Two games played, two wins secured, twice scored over 50 points in a game. Ireland look like one of the better teams in this World Cup.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 22:17
Full-time! Ireland 59-16 Tonga
Ireland have put on another fantastic performance in the Rugby World Cup to sweep Tonga aside with relative ease.
They were frustrated by the Pacific Islanders in the early stages of the first half but continued to go through the gears and came out on top with the added plus of a bonus point.
Andy Farrell’s men top Pool B.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 22:06
TRY! Ireland 59-16 Tonga, (Rob Herring, 80 minutes)
Rob Herring puts the icing on the cake for Ireland with a forceful drive from a lineout. He scores after having a try chalked off earlier in the match.
Ross Byrne sticks the conversion in between the uprights and ends the game.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 22:04
Ireland 52-16 Tonga, 76 minutes
Tonga are still pushing forward but Ireland’s steadfast defence is a daunting thing to run into. Pita Ahki floats a poor kick over the top as sees Hugo Keenan collect it in play for Ireland.
His return kick is a belter and William Havili is forced out of meaning leaving Ireland with fine territory near the Tongan try line.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 22:01
Ireland 52-16 Tonga, 72 minutes
Into the last 10 minutes now and the game is done. Ireland are moving to the top of Pool B with two matches in a row where they’ve scored over 50 points.
They’ve got more difficult tests ahead in South Africa and Scotland but they couldn’t be in better form ahead of these clashes.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 21:55
TRY! Ireland 52-16 Tonga, (Bundee Aki, 69 minutes)
Ireland are piling on the points as Tonga’s energy levels begin to dip and drop. A few powerful drives from close range, get the Tonga line to contract allowing Josh van der Flier to link up with Craig Casey.
Casey takes a hit abd passes the ball to Bundee Aki who bombs under the stick for his second try.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 21:52
TRY! Ireland 45-16 Tonga, (Bundee Aki, 63 minutes)
A strong Irish scrum brings them another penalty that Ross Byrne decides to kick for territory. From the lineout the ball is released out of the maul to James Lowe who passes it over to Byrne.
He holds it long enough to draw a tackle then flicks it to Bundee Aki. Aki has space to storm into and does so with ease before crossing the line.
Another seven points for Ireland.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 21:46
TRY! Ireland 38-16 Tonga, (James Lowe, 58 minutes)
There it is! Ireland have been hammering on the door for the duration of the second half and it’s James Lowe who forces his way over the line for Andy Farrell’s men.
Tonga’s defence is finally broken and Ireland are on their way again. Ross Byrne takes the conversion kick and pumps it over the sticks.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 21:39
Ireland 31-16 Tonga, 55 minutes
Tonga’s defence holds firm as Ireland whizz the ball along the line from right to left and back again. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi brings down the latest attacker then smothers the ball and wins his team a penalty as it isn’t released.
The pressure eases on Tonga.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 21:36
Ireland 31-16 Tonga, 52 minutes
No try! Ireland get their first points of the second half. Rob Herring is given the ball and drives at the line. He’s brought down but seemingly shuffles himself over the line.
The try is initially awarded but the video referee looks at the incident and the officials see that Herring moved after being tackled so the try is ruled out.
Mike Jones16 September 2023 21:31