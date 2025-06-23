Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Iman Tajik has warned the Trump administration in televised remarks that Iran will continue to respond with its own attacks should the US strike again.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard, in a heroic mission, has struck the al-Udeid base in Qatar. This base is the largest terrorist base belonging to the United States in the region,” he said.

“This is a message for the White House: The Islamic Republic of Iran will not under any circumstances forget its nation’s security and led threats against it go unanswered.”