An Irish fan is in intensive care in a Spanish hospital with a suspected case of botulism after attending Ireland’s Rugby World Cup match in Bordeaux last weekend.

The man’s family have appealed for Irish fans returning from Bordeaux to be warned of the symptoms of the potentially life-threatening illness, as early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment.

The Irish fan had attended a popular bar that is at the centre of a botulism outbreak, which is said to have been full of Irish fans last weekend as Ireland opened their World Cup campaign with a victory over Romania on Saturday.

Several Irish people are believed to have become ill due to the outbreak of the toxin, which can be ingested through contaminated food.

A suspected botulism outbreak linked to the wine bar in Bordeaux has led to one death and the hospitalisation of eight people, according to French authorities.

According to Public Health France, the outbreak is suspected to have come from tinned sardines consumed at the Tchin Tchin wine bar between September 4-10. Ireland’s match took place on September 9.

In a statement, the ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine, a local health authority, said that the majority of those receiving treatment at University Hospital Bordeaux are from America, Canada and Germany. The authority has called on those who recently frequented the wine bar to be vigilant and report any symptoms.

Officers from the local department of public protection (DDPP) have investigated the bar and took samples to test for toxins. The results are expected within three days.

The wine bar has been asked by health officials to restrict its service to wine and food products which are not likely to present a risk of botulism.

The Tchin Tchin wine bar has been contacted for comment.

Botulism is fatal in five to 10 per cent of cases, says Public Health France. It is a serious neurological condition caused by a toxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. The condition develops in poorly-preserved food, says the ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

It can take hours or days for symptoms to present. Anyone experiencing potential symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhoea, blurred vision, dry mouth and speech and neurological issues has been told by local authorities to consult a doctor.