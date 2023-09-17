Irish Grinstead of 702 — best known for hit songs like “Where My Girls At” — has passed away.

On Saturday (September 16) Grinstead’s sister and fellow group member, Lemisha Grinstead, took to Instagram where she informed fans of the tragic news.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Shortly after, fans and fellow celebrities alike chimed in with their condolences remembering Grinstead as a “timeless” creative.

“Sending an outpouring of love to the 702 family @itsmeelah and @lemisha_the_gemini. It breaks my heart to hear about the passing of Irish,” wrote D Nice in an Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of Irish.

related editorial Remembering Those We Lost In 2021 December 28, 2021

“The music you all created together is timeless and leaves an indelible mark on our hearts. In this difficult time, please know that my thoughts and sympathies are with each of you. May you find comfort in the beautiful memories you shared with Irish, and may her soul rest in eternal peace,” he continued. “Sending you all my love and support.”

“[red heart, praying hands, dove emoji] Multitude of Prayers for your family [praying hands emoji],” wrote Missy Elliot in response to Lemisha’s post.

“[red heart emojis] Sister I’m so sorry,” added singer and television personality Tamar Braxton.

While a cause of death was not provided, according to the Hollywood Reporter, 702 announced Irish had taken a leave of absence in December “due to serious medical issues.”

In 1996, the girl group, named after the Las Vegas area code, released their debut album titled No Doubt boasting tracks like “Steelo.” Three short years later, they’d drop their second album, 702, which featured the hit song “Where My Girls At.”

Throughout their career, 702 was nominated for an American Music Award, a BET Award, and multiple Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, winning best R&B/soul album of the year by a group, band, or duo for No Doubt.