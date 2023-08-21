Irv Gotti has denied that he and Fat Joe are on good terms, despite the Terror Squad leader saying they were “brothers” following a dispute last year.

The Murder Inc. founder stopped by Drink Champs this past weekend, almost exactly one year after his explosive and drunken interview on the podcast alongside Ja Rule that sparked his feud with Joey Crack.

Gotti was sober this time around and cleared the air about his relationship with the Bronx rapper, claiming they are still at odds after Joe had put him on blast for dredging up his alleged romance with Ashanti.

Fat Joe previously accused Gotti of “disrespecting” his “What’s Luv?” collaborator, before later coming out and saying they had settled their dispute and were “brothers” once again.

However, during his latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (August 19), Irv Gotti contested Joe’s comments and said their beef is still alive and well.

“Fat Joe was my brother; I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore,” the veteran record executive said. “I guess it’s a Cancer trait because once you show me who you are or speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and [Ja Rule’s] defense is they do shows with Ashanti … but Rule would never come out and say Gotti’s a sucka.”

“Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucka.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that because if I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy,” he continued. “He never apologized. He was on some, ‘If I’m you’re brother, I should be able to tell you when you wrong.’

“But my thing is like, ‘N-gga, you don’t even know what went on with me and Ashanti.’ So for you to say anything is crazy because you don’t know what the hell went on with me and her. Rule knew, he was there. That’s why all my n-ggas never said nothing.”

N.O.R.E. then asked Irv Gotti if it’s true that he and Fat Joe saw each other in person and spoke following their spat, noting he saw a picture of them together.

“Yeah, we’ve probably seen each other; I don’t know about all that speaking,” he replied. “I don’t really need friends. You know why? I really enjoy chilling with Nee Nee, my mother. I really enjoy chilling with my family. I really enjoy being around the people who I know care and love me the right way.

“I don’t need you, n-gga. I’m a sucka? You need to get away from me … Fat Joe was once someone who I thought was family.”

In a scathing Instagram Live broadcast last August, Fat Joe aired his grievances with Irv Gotti, criticizing his longtime collaborator for saying audacious things about Ashanti on Drink Champs, including that her 2002 hit “Happy” was recorded after they had sex.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” Joe said at the time. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady.

“Also, we didn’t know that they was fucking. ‘Cause the whole time, I’m there! ‘What’s Luv,’ Big Pun record, on tour — I never seen them together like that. Now I’m not saying they wasn’t; they was, or there was rumors they was. I never seen it. But I don’t need to know!”

Joe then did in fact label Gotti a “sucka” after he essentially declared Ja Rule the winner of their 2021 Verzuz battle.

“Irv Gotti a sucka, man,” he continued. “I’m not talking crazy to Irv because Irv just closed a deal. God bless him, he’s making money.

“But he trying to take shots at the wrong dude to get his little street cred off of Joe Crack. Don’t do that. We not cool. Yo Irv, stop. You’re a producer.”