12th Fail is a profound Indian drama film that follows the excruciatingly difficult journey of Manoj, who dreams of becoming an Indian Police Service officer. He tries to overcome his poverty-stricken background and works odd jobs to finance his education. So, is director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s inspiring 12th Fail based on a true story, and does it incorporate any real events and facts?

Is 12th Fail based on a true story?

Yes, 12th Fail is based on the real life experiences of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame countless adversities to become an Indian Police Service officer, by clearing one of the most competitive exams in India. The film is adapted from Anurag Pathak’s non-fictional biographical novel about Sharma’s life. It remains true to most events that occurred and pushed Manjoj toward a glorious and hard-earned victory.

12th Fail’s real events and facts explained

Manoj Kumar Sharma was born in a small town in Chambal, India, and faced a setback when he failed his 12th grade exams. Since he belonged to a poor family background, he faced many financial struggles. Sharma’s relationship with Shraddha Joshi is beautifully portrayed in the movie, and it was among the few things that kept him going.

As depicted in 12th Fail, Sharma worked in a library which gave him access to multiple books. On his fourth attempt, he was able to clear the examination and achieve an All India Rank (AIR) of 121, eventually becoming an IPS officer.

The real people behind 12th Fail’s characters

Most characters that appear in 12th Fail are based on real-life people. Some elements of their unwavering support for Sharma are fictionalized for dramatization purposes, but their impact on his life is just as real. As seen in the film, there are many pivotal moments in the protagonist’s life when friends or acquaintances help him after seeing his sheer willpower and dedication.

Is Manoj Kumar Sharma a real person?

Yes, Manoj Kumar Sharma is a real person and an actual IPS officer, who initially struggled with academics but proved himself time and time again. As of now, he is the Additional Commissioner of the west region in Mumbai, India, and has earned himself the title of Simba and Singham for his endless courage and determination.

Is Shraddha Joshi a real person?

Shraddha Joshi is also a real-life IRS officer and Sharma’s wife, who started her career as a Deputy Collector in Nainital in around 2005. She has focused on rural development, and actively takes a stand for environmental concerns and women’s empowerment. Shraddha is still a constant pillar of strength for Sharma, and the two have an endearing and inspiring relationship.