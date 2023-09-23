XRP has maintained its position within the confines of a symmetrical triangle pattern, with today’s modest surge doing little to alter its trajectory.

This symmetrical triangle pattern has exerted significant influence over XRP’s price movements for the past month, indicating that it may continue to dictate the coin’s fate in the near future.

The symmetrical triangle pattern is a technical analysis chart pattern characterized by converging trendlines, with one representing the coin’s lower highs and the other symbolizing its higher lows.

This pattern suggests a period of consolidation and uncertainty in the market, as traders weigh the potential for a breakout in either direction.

A Crucial Breakout Looms For XRP

Analysts suggest that a breakout from either side of the symmetrical triangle pattern could set the stage for a significant directional rally in XRP. Should the coin break above the upper trendline, it could potentially surge to a price of $0.55.

As of now, XRP is trading at $0.512876, according to CoinGecko. Over the past 24 hours, it has recorded a modest increase of 1%, while its seven-day performance shows a 2.5% increase.

Triangle Resistance Continues To Hold

The report notes that the recent pullback in XRP marks the third instance where the price has retraced from the triangle’s upper trendline, underscoring the pattern’s dominance over this asset.

Daily charts further emphasize this bearish sentiment, revealing an “Evening Star” pattern at the resistance, often seen as a precursor to potential downtrends.

If sellers continue to dominate the market, XRP’s price may decline by approximately 6%, potentially pushing it down to the $0.485 level, which would serve as a retest of the triangle’s lower boundary. As long as XRP oscillates within these trendlines, its price is likely to remain range-bound.

XRP market cap currently at $27.2 billion. Chart: TradingView.com

Awaiting Exciting Developments

Meanwhile, the XRP community is eagerly anticipating several exciting developments, including the launch of the Xahau network and the associated Evernode airdrop. The Xahau Ledger, which serves as the proposed Hooks sidechain and smart contract sidechain for the XRPL ecosystem, plays a crucial role in these innovations.

In a recent tweet, Evernode, the Layer-2 blockchain behind these innovations, announced that its new website is now live. To safeguard its users against Twitter scammers, Evernode has implemented strict protective measures.

New Website: https://t.co/YuFpmwCGbA To mitigate Twitter’s scammers, we’ll:

1. Only tweet links to website articles.

2. Never DM you.

3. Never offer support. Anybody claiming to be our “Help Desk” or “Customer Support” or “Dev Team” is a scammer trying to steal your coins. — Evernode – No Trustline & No Support🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) September 22, 2023

It will only tweet links to website articles, avoiding direct messages (DMs) to users and refraining from offering support, thus ensuring the safety and security of its community.

XRP’s current positioning within the symmetrical triangle pattern suggests that a breakout could be imminent, with both bullish and bearish scenarios on the horizon.

As the XRP community eagerly anticipates upcoming developments, maintaining vigilance against potential scams remains paramount for all participants in the cryptocurrency space.

