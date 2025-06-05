There are concerns that more children are being diagnosed with ADHD Imgorthand/Getty Images

Is ADHD in children on the rise? An assessment of thousands of studies released since 2020 suggests, surprisingly, that the answer is no – but the researchers behind the work have expressed their frustration at the poor quality of data available, meaning that the true picture remains murky.

“The best data we have suggests that there has been no meaningful increase in ADHD prevalence,” says Alex Martin at King’s College London, but that masks a larger problem, she says. “Most of the research is too biased to…