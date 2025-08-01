We examine how artificial intelligence is transforming physical medicine and mental health.

Artificial intelligence is being used to diagnose rare diseases and provide vital support for people dealing with anxiety and depression, taking on roles traditionally held by healthcare professionals.

But this growing reliance raises important questions: can we fully trust AI in critical health decisions? Who is accountable if mistakes are made? And how will its integration shape the future of healthcare?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Andreas Michaelides – Psychologist and health tech expert

Dr Chintan Dave – ICU doctor

Xiao Zeng – Technologist and AI educator