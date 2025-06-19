



If you check your office calendar this week, you may be in for a pleasant surprise. It could be that there’s a day off in your very near future, thanks to the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth recently became a federal holiday, so it’s common for schools and workplaces to close down. The holiday is typically celebrated on June 19th, though some states can adjust the timing of the holiday.

New Jersey, for example, passed legislation that Juneteenth would fall on the third Friday of June every year. For a state that loves its beach weekends, it’s a great way to guarantee a long one.

Is Aldi open on Juneteenth? Image source: Shutterstock

Some grocery chains shut down during major holidays

It’s not uncommon for supermarket chains to close their doors to customers during major holidays. This gives their staff a chance to get a day off and spend time with their own families.

Many supermarkets are closed on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. And it’s pretty common for supermarkets to close on New Year’s Day as well.

Thanksgiving tends to be a mixed bag in terms of closures.

Many supermarkets understand that shoppers need access to last-minute items, so they’ll often operate with limited hours for that purpose. The same holds true for Memorial Day, Labor Day, and July 4th, which tend to be popular times for barbecues and gatherings.

Is Aldi open on Juneteenth?

Many shoppers rely on Aldi for its selection of affordable products.

Aldi is able to keep its prices low by filling its shelves with private-label products that cost less than national brands. While this means that you may not find every single item on your shopping list at Aldi, you’re likely to save money on the products you do bring home.

Like many other supermarkets, Aldi stores are closed on the following days during the year:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Aldi stores are typically open on Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve, albeit with limited hours.

Aldi is also open on Juneteenth this year, so if you want to stock up on groceries on your day off, that should be an option. However, it’s best to contact your local Aldi location to confirm its Juneteenth hours.

And if you don’t have an Aldi near you, sit tight. The chain is in the midst of a major expansion and has a goal of opening 225 new stores by the end of 2025.

