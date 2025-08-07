The tech giant has given investors a lot to think about with its recent earnings announcement.

Amazon (AMZN 3.97%) just reported financial results for the three-month period that ended June 30 (second-quarter 2025). Judging by the fact that the share price was down nearly 10% (as of Aug. 4) from the day of the announcement on July 31, the market clearly hasn’t been happy with the update that management provided.

Revenue totaled $167.7 billion, with diluted earnings per share coming in at $1.68. These two headline figures were ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. It wasn’t even close. However, the leadership team’s guidance was for operating income to be $18 billion (at the midpoint) for the third quarter, well below analysts’ $19.5 billion forecast.

It’s important that investors are keeping up with Amazon’s most recent financial performance. But these things should be viewed with the bigger picture in mind. Is this “Magnificent Seven” stock a smart long-term buy?

Growth is picking up

During Q2, Amazon’s top line grew at a 13.3% year-over-year rate. This was an acceleration compared to the first quarter, which is obviously an encouraging sign. What’s remarkable is that the business is expanding at a strong clip, despite collecting a massive $670 billion in net sales in the last 12 months. Even at its current size, growth is still a part of the Amazon story.

The North America segment posted an 11% revenue gain. This was the fastest expansion rate since Q1 2024. The company had its biggest Prime Day ever. It also expanded same-day and next-day delivery in the U.S.

Amazon’s digital advertising segment deserves some attention. Revenue soared 22% to $15.7 billion. This is becoming a more important money-maker for the company. Amazon is behind only Meta Platforms and Alphabet when it comes to digital ad sales.

Investors who believed that Amazon’s growth engine was slowing got a pleasant surprise. Perhaps the business still has many years left of double-digit revenue gains as we look ahead.

Is AWS losing its luster?

The most exciting part of Amazon has nothing to do with online shopping or digital advertising. Instead, it’s Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing platform with industry-leading market share, that investors seem to focus on the most. The latest financial update might have given shareholders a reason to be cautious.

AWS registered 17.5% year-over-year revenue growth to $30.9 billion. That number was slightly ahead of analyst estimates. However, it’s worth pointing out that the two biggest rivals, Microsoft Azure and Alphabet’s Google Cloud, are both growing at much faster rates. This means that AWS is losing market share.

What’s more, AWS’ operating income increased by just 9.7%, lower than the revenue gain, as expenses crept up. But CEO Andy Jassy remains very confident on the opportunity AWS has.

“I say this frequently, but remember that 85 to 90% of worldwide IT spend is still on premises versus in the cloud,” he pointed out on the Q2 2025 earnings call.

There will also continue to be robust demand from customers looking to use the expanding set of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

For what it’s worth, investors must get comfortable with the amount of spending happening, as Amazon could undertake almost $120 billion in capital expenditures just this year. If the business didn’t do this, then it would risk falling behind in the AI race.

Buy the dip

As of Aug. 4, shares of Amazon trade 13% below their peak from February. I view this dip as a smart buying opportunity. Investors have the chance right now to add one of the world’s top companies to their portfolios at a time when the market is pessimistic about the latest financial results. Over the long term, this business will remain a dominant tech leader, even though the numbers each quarter could vary substantially. I still think patient investors should be rewarded.