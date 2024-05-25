Reports have surfaced that Aneet Padda, the star of the hit series Big Girls Don’t Cry, is poised to become the next leading lady for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Bollywood Hungama reports that a reliable source has revealed, “There is a strong buzz that Aneet Padda has been signed on by YRF after smashing her auditions. She is being given a huge film for her debut as the quintessential YRF heroine! YRF has always backed supremely talented actors, especially outsiders who have gone on to become big stars. The company feels Aneet is a talent to watch out for and is planning to give her a huge debut film.”

YRF To Launch 4 New Talents On One Year

The same source elaborated, “YRF is set to launch four exciting new talents over the course of one year. Aditya Chopra has always punted big on newcomers and invested in giving them massive launch films. These four new talents will also get similar launchpads!”

Has Aneet Padda Secured A Three-Film Deal With YRF?

The buzz around Aneet Padda doesn’t end there. It’s reported that Aditya Chopra was so impressed with her performance during auditions that she secured a three-film contract with YRF.

This move signifies a significant endorsement from one of Bollywood‘s most prestigious production houses. YRF Talent, which will now manage Aneet exclusively, has recently shifted its strategy by letting go of several actors who no longer align with the agency’s future plans.

“YRF has always created stars while others have managed those who broke out. This is the big USP of YRF. The company wants to focus on finding, grooming, and nurturing young talents while adding more value to their existing marquee talents like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma, among others. YRF is a boutique talent agency, and it will continue to be so as the agency works with the most disruptive and trustworthy names from the Hindi film industry. Aneet Padda is the next big discovery at YRF, and they will go all out for her,” added the source.

Aneet Padda In Big Girls Don’t Cry

Aneet Padda made a significant impact with her portrayal of Roohi Ahuja in the Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry. The show revolves around five long-time school friends, with Aneet’s character adding a fresh dynamic to the group. Her performance caught the industry’s attention, probably setting the stage for her potential leap to the big screen under YRF’s banner.

