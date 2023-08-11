Despite season 8’s ending, people have still been asking about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 9 release date. It is a beloved police comedy that follows the characters of a particular Police Precinct in Brooklyn. But is there a ninth season under development? When is it coming out?

Here’s all the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 9 release date information we know so far and all the details on when it is coming out.

No, there are no plans for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 9 after Season 8 aired in 2021.

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series was highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike. It ran from September 17, 2013, to September 16, 2021, for 8 seasons and 153 episodes. After airing on Fox for 5 seasons, it was canceled due to a drop in viewership numbers.

But NBC saved the show and gave us 3 more seasons. Eventually, the Network ended it with season 8, featuring the shortest number of episodes. The creatives had already given the series a fitting end, and many would argue that there’s no more story left to tell after what Jake Peralta did in the finale.

So, it’s safe to assume we will not get a ninth season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine starred Andy Samberg as Jacob “Jake” Peralta and Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago. Other cast members involved are Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terrence “Terry” Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, and Andre Braugher as Raymond Jacob Holt.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 9 coming out soon?

No, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 9 will not be released on NBC.

