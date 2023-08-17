Chancer aims to take the mainstream betting market to the blockchain.

The P2P betting has been in demand, as the presale raises $1.4 million

Chancer has huge potential after listing and could rise more after the platform launches

Blockchain is fast infiltrating traditional sectors. Betting is one of them, with Chancer taking steps to take the predictive market to the blockchain. Chancer lets users bet on a fully decentralised ecosystem powered by a crypto token. Since launching a presale, investors have bought over $1.43 worth of tokens. But is Chancer worth buying at presale ahead of the listing?

How Chancer works

Chancer is coined under the phrase “Your Game, Your Rules, Your Odds.” That partly explains how the platform works.

Chancer allows users to dictate the game of betting. Users can determine what they want to bet on, from mainstream events like football to social events. There is no limit on what users can bet on, making Chancer a game-changer in new betting experiences.

To bet, users create a peer-to-peer Chancer market via the decentralised ecosystem. Users can invite others (peers) to their markets.

Once created, users develop rules that will govern their P2P betting market. They also determine the odds of claiming winnings.

The P2P model of Chancer is unique from the mainstream betting platforms. Users are not constrained to what bookmakers provide. This aspect is expected to bring limitless betting opportunities and attract new users. The revolutionary features explain the fast presale of the token.

What is the value proposition of Chancer?

Betting is one of the fastest-growing and most popular sectors globally. By bringing it to the blockchain, Chancer has a huge potential to find unlimited uses. Users need not turn to their local or bookmaker currencies to bet and claim winnings. They will do so with the Chancer token. This means the potential for the token to skyrocket is high as demand increases, delivering returns.

Owning Chancer is also an opportunity to earn through market-making rewards. Users get rewarded for creating the P2P markets. The native token can also be staked for passive income-generating opportunities. Those who like to spread the word about Chancer are rewarded for their efforts through a Share2Earn feature.

Betting does not also need to be boring too. Chancer features real-time or live streaming powers via P2P markets. This is a good way to engage with wagers in one’s betting cycles and have fun.

Chancer price potential and prediction in 2023 and 2024

The magic of creating one’s betting market through Chancer gives the token a lot of potential. Analysts have lauded the token as a 10x investment, which is realistic and attainable.

Based on the project’s roadmap, Chancer will be listed on Uniswap in Q3 2023. The company seeks a minimum of two CEX listings in the quarter. The listing will open up the token for more buys and unlock value. It means the value of Chancer could start to rise then.

But from a prudential perspective, Chancer’s value could rise by 1,000% in 2024 or more in the future. This is after the main platform launches, and the value is unlocked from organic use rather than speculation. For 2023, investors should be comfortable with 100% or more increases. A 10x increase could be overambitious in the near term.

Is it the right time to buy the Chancer token?

There is a clear expectation that Chancer will surprise the markets, looking at its successful presale. The price will be ready for takeoff when the token is listed in the third quarter. Investors that miss the presale may be forced to buy the token at a higher price on exchanges.

Buying the token at the presale is advantageous as the token’s price is low. More so, the token is most attractively priced at the initial stages. For example, while Chancer started the presale at $0.01, it now goes for $0.011. That makes it worthwhile to buy it now rather than later.