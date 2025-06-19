



Chick-fil-A closing every Sunday is already too hard a pill to swallow for thousands of chicken-loving fans nationwide.

With Juneteenth coming up, the idea of the fast-food chain closing for another day this week sounds even more unbearable, as it would leave even fewer days to enjoy its mouthwatering chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., which took place on June 19, 1865.

This day became a federal holiday in 2021 to celebrate African American heritage and freedom.

For those who expected a more extended weekend to book a short trip, spend time with loved ones, or attend events, Juneteenth unfortunately falls on a Thursday this year.

Although this means no Friday off for some, many will still celebrate this historic holiday in their own way.

Chick-fil-A reveals whether it will be open on Juneteenth. Image source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A reveals if it will be open on Juneteenth

Restaurants and other retailers often reduce their regular hours of operation or shut down their businesses temporarily to give employees an extra day of rest.

Chick-fil-A usually closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, which might lead some to wonder if it will also close on Juneteenth.

Because Chick-fil-A knows how much its fans love its menu items, it couldn’t let them wake up on their day off without being able to enjoy Chick-n-Minis and a Frosted Coffee.

It also couldn’t deprive them of a quick dinner drenched in Chick-fil-A sauce and paired with its famous housemade lemonade after a long day of celebrating.

This is why all Chick-fil-A locations nationwide will be open on Juneteenth. However, hours of operation may vary by location.

Customers can check Chick-fil-A’s restaurant locator to confirm restaurant hours via its website.

