



Chick-fil-A closing every Sunday is already too much for some chicken-loving fans to handle. Now imagine if the fast-food chain were to also close on Memorial Day Monday, leaving even fewer days to enjoy its food.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May. The patriotic day was established to commemorate fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

💵💰 Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter 💵💰

The federal holiday gives many Americans nationwide a three-day weekend. However, on holidays, restaurants and other retailers often shorten their regular hours of operation or shut their doors entirely to give employees a day of rest and relaxation.

Related: Why tariffs may ruin an American tradition

Some people commemorate Memorial Day by attending memorials, parades, and events, while others organize barbecues and picnics, gathering with family and friends. However, with that also comes a lot of preparation and much-dreaded cooking.

Chicken sandwich combo from Chick-fil-A. Image source: Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A to open on Memorial Day

Because Chick-fil-A knows how much its fans love its menu items, it couldn’t let them wake up on their day off without being able to get Chick-n-Minis and a Frosted Coffee.

The chicken chain also couldn’t bear to deprive them of enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich or quenching their thirst with its classic housemade lemonade while lying by the pool.

Related: McDonald’s menu adds new item that Chick-fil-A fans love

Hence, all Chick-fil-A locations nationwide will be open on Memorial Day, but hours of operation may vary by location. To confirm restaurant hours, customers can check Chick-fil-A’s restaurant locator on its website.

More Retail News:

Starbucks faces huge new rival

Another fast-food burger chain is quietly closing locations

Wendy’s menu adds snack chip collab nobody saw coming

There’s also no need to cook this Memorial Day because if you need to place a bigger order to feed an entire party of guests, Chick-fil-A also offers various catering packages with multiple food, dessert, and beverage options.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast