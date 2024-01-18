Detective Forst is a Polish crime drama series that follows the case of Beast of Giewont, a serial killer. Detective Wiktor Forst, along with the assistance of journalist Olga Szrebska, tries to hunt down the mass murderer. However, as they get closer to their perpetrator, they discover a conspiracy of revenge that traces back to decades. So, is Detective Forst based on a true story, and did the creators of this riveting TV show incorporate any real events and facts?

Is Detective Forst based on a true story?

No, Detective Forst is not based on a true story, but a fictional novel collection titled ‘Forst Series’ by Remigiusz Mróz. Wiktor is the central character, whose investigative methods are unconventional. After being removed from the case, he sets out to hunt the serial killer himself.

The first two volumes of the books, titled ‘Przewieszenie’ (Overhang) and ‘Ekspozycja’ (Exposure) serve as the inspiration for the first season. The author uses many archetypes and tropes in the story without making it predictable. So, even though the series is not based on a true story, you will find many parallels between the fictional case and real-life tragedies.

Detective Forst’s real events and facts explained

The creators of the show artfully display a realistic portrayal of serial killers and their patterns of killing. In Detective Forst, the killer leaves a gold coin inside the mouth of his victims, and this action becomes his signature, only exclusive to him. Similar actions of leaving behind something at the crime scene, taking trophies, or indulging in ritualistic behaviors have been common in the cases of real-life serial killers.

The show is fictional but it draws inspiration from real-life behaviors of serial killers and their investigative procedures. Moreover, the creators have paid attention to detail, and nailed the setting, characters, and plot, which all seem to be rooted in realism.

The real people behind Detective Forst’s characters

The characters of Detective Forst are all fictional and brought to life by a talented cast. They are based on their counterparts from the novel series and seem believable because they resonate with the viewers.

Is Detective Forst a real person?

Detective Forst, the titular protagonist of the series is a fictional character who frequently gets in trouble with his superiors for not playing by the rules. However, he still has an excellent reputation because of the results he brings, and the way he operates.

Is Edmund Osica a real person?

No, Edmund Osica is also a created character, and he is Forst’s senior. He is the one who assigns Forst to the Beast of Giewont case for the first time. But after the latter’s rebellious actions, Edmund removes him from the case.