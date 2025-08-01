FBI Redacts Donald Trump’s Name from Jeffrey Epstein Files

In a revelation that’s reigniting long-standing questions about transparency and power, insiders have revealed that the FBI deliberately redacted US president Donald Trump’s name, along with those of other high-profile figures, from the recently reviewed Jeffrey Epstein files, as per a Bloomberg report.

According to three individuals familiar with the process who spoke to Bloomberg’s Jason Leopold, internal instructions were given to around 1,000 FBI agents this past March to specifically flag any mention of Trump across more than 100,000 pages of Epstein-related records. Yet, when the documents were reviewed and prepped for public release, references to Trump were reportedly redacted by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officers, as reported by Newsweek.

ALSO READ: DOGE blows $21.7 billion paying people to do nothing — even scientists are checking park tickets

FOIA Officers Justified Redactions with Privacy Rules

The reason given was that Trump and others were “private citizens” at the time of many of the interactions mentioned, which is a common justification used under FOIA case law to protect individual privacy, according to Newsweek. But for critics and transparency advocates, this redaction is yet another example of selective secrecy in the Epstein saga.

Donald Trump Listed in Epstein’s Contact Book and Private Jet Flight Logs

Trump’s name appears in Epstein’s contact book, as well as on flight logs related to Epstein’s private jet, as per the report. Though the Department of Justice said their review found no “client list” or criminal evidence tying Trump to Epstein’s sex trafficking operations, the redactions have raised concerns even from Trump’s base, who urge the release of all documents as promised, as reported by Newsweek.

Live Events



ALSO READ: Palantir bags $10 billion Army deal, one of the biggest defense contracts ever, cements it as the brain behind US war machine

DOJ Finds No Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Case

The Justice Department and FBI said in a joint July statement that said, “While we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” as quoted in the reportAccording to Newsweek, privacy concerns and protections for victims have been cited as reasons for withholding additional material, a decision that has drawn bipartisan criticism and renewed scrutiny of the files’ handling.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a full review of the Epstein records. FBI agents combed through tens of thousands of pages. After redactions, the files were passed to Bondi, who reportedly informed Trump in May that his name had surfaced in the documents, as per the Newsweek report.

Trump Calls Epstein File Controversy a ‘Hoax,’ Blames Barack Obama

Since then, Trump and senior White House officials have attempted to downplay the matter, with Trump saying earlier this week, “The whole thing is a hoax. They ran the files. I was running against somebody that ran the files. If they had something they would have released,” as quoted in the report.

Trump also floated a conspiracy theory, alleging that former President Barack Obama and members of his administration planted his name in the documents, without offering evidence, as per Newsweek.

Epstein and Trump’s History Dates Back to the 1980s

The US president and Epstein first crossed paths in the 1980s, with the two appearing at the same parties and social events in Florida and New York for more than a decade, according to the report. In a 2002 interview with New York magazine, Trump even said that Epstein was a “terrific guy,” as reported by Newsweek.

Trump now insists he cut ties with Epstein well before his arrest in 2019, saying he hadn’t spoken to him for over a decade, according to the report.

Did Trump Visit Epstein’s Island? What the Records Show

Meanwhile, records have shown that Trump took at least eight flights on Epstein’s private jet between 1993 and 1997, but they were between New York and Florida and none involved a visit to Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, as per the Newsweek report. It is the same island at the center of criminal allegations involving the sexual abuse of underage girls, while Epstein’s estate settled a $105 million lawsuit in 2022 with the US Virgin Islands, as reported by Newsweek.

However, on Monday, Trump told reporters that he had “never had the privilege” of visiting and that he had turned down an invitation from Epstein to go, as reported by Newsweek.

FAQs

Why was Trump’s name redacted from the Epstein files?

Because he was considered a private citizen at the time, FOIA officers removed his name to protect his privacy, a common legal practice, as per the Newsweek report.



Did the DOJ find any evidence tying Trump to Epstein’s crimes?

No. The DOJ said there was no criminal evidence linking Trump to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

