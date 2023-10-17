Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Scotland will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to face France in a friendly on Tuesday.

Despite their controversial 2-0 defeat against Spain on Thursday, Steve Clarke’s side later had their place in next year’s Euros confirmed when Spain beat Norway on Sunday evening. Clarke has now led the Tartan Army to consecutive European Championships.

France, meanwhile, also punched their ticket to next summer’s tournament in Germany with their 2-1 victory over Netherlands in midweek. Didier Deschamps’s side have a perfect record in qualifying but did lose their last friendly against Germany in September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s fixture. You can get all the latest odds and tips here.

When is France vs Scotland?

France vs Scotland is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 17 October at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Scotland will be forced into at least one change from their midweek defeat in Spain after Andy Robertson came off with a shoulder injury following a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. Kieran Tierney is also out, having missed the October squad due to injury. Clarke may well also use this friendly as an opportunity to give some squad players a chance to impress ahead of next year’s Euros.

France have no new injury concerns following their win over Netherlands but Deschamps – like Clarke – will likely look to experiment with a rotated XI for this friendly. Malo Gusto came off the bench for his first appearance and may be in line for his first start, while record goal-scorer Olivier Giroud could return to the starting line-up in place of PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Predicted line-ups

France XI: Maignan; Gusto, Pavard, Konate, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Porteous, Hickey; McGinn, McTominay, McGregor, S. Armstrong; Adams.

Odds

France win 1/4

Draw 9/2

Scotland win 19/2

Prediction

Scotland will be bouncing after securing their place at Euro 2024 but may be brought back down to earth by a strong French side. France 2-1 Scotland.