Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

England’s Rugby World Cup bid continues on Saturday as they take on debutants Chile in Lille.

An impressive opening win over Pool D threats Argentina was followed by a mixed display to see off Japan, and England head coach Steve Borthwick is hoping for a heavy win over the minnows of the group to build some confidence. He has named a heavily rotated line-up to face the Chileans, knowing there won’t be many more opportunities to rest his front-line troops.

Chile, who are playing in their first World Cup, lost their opening two matches 42-12 and 43-10 to Japan and Samoa respectively.

England currently stand on top of the pool with nine points from two games.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here .

When is England vs Chile?

England vs Chile is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 23 September in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Steve Borthwick makes 12 changes to his England line-up, and a couple of positional switches, too, as he uses this opportunity to look at his wider squad. Owen Farrell returns from suspension and captains the side at fly half, while Marcus Smith makes a first ever professional start at full back in a backline full of pace and creativity.

Bevan Rodd, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Max Malins and Henry Arundell will make their first appearances of the tournament from the start, and replacement hooker Jack Walker should join them from the bench.

Chile also have a fresh look, with coach Pablo Lemoine keeping just six of those that started against Samoa in his run-on side. Full back Francisco Urroz is set for a World Cup debut after eight years as international as Inaki Ayarza drops to the bench, which contains six forwards and two backs.

Santiago Videla is absent after suffering a head injury against Samoa, but brother Benjamin is a starter at scrum-half.

Line-ups

England XV: Bevan Rodd, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler; George Martin, David Ribbans; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola; Danny Care, Owen Farrell (captain); Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, Henry Arundell; Marcus Smith.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl; Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.

Chile XV: Salvador Lues, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Clemente Saavedra, Javier Eissmann; Martín Sigren (captain), Ignacio Silva, Alfonso Escobar; Benjamin Videla, Rodrigo Fernandez; Franco Velarde, Matias Garafulic, Domingo Saavedra, Cristobal Game; Franciso Urroz.

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Vittorio Lastra, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Thomas Orchard, Raimundo Martínez; Lukas Carvallo, Inaki Ayarza

Odds

England: 1/1000

Draw: 150/1

Japan: 100/1

Latest England vs Chile odds and tips here.

Prediction

A much-rotated England side will bring a freshness to the field after two physical encounters. They will have far too much for Chile in every department and this is likely to be a heavy rout. England 55-3 Chile.