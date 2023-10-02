Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Carabao Cup but Mauricio Pochettino remains under pressure to get a Premier League victory as the Blues travel to Fulham in the west London derby tonight.

Chelsea have won just once in the Premier League this season and last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa left Pochettino’s side with just five points from their opening six fixtures, despite another window of heavy spending.

Fulham, who finished above Chelsea last season for the first time in 40 years, will be looking to pile the misery back on their neighbours after Wednesday’s victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge brought an end to their winless run.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 2 October at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch Fulham vs Chelsea?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up only being shown as part of Monday Night Football from 6:30pm.

What is the team news?

Fulham are set to be without Kenny Tete and Calvin Bassey, while Willian is in line to start against his former club.

Ben Chilwell is the latest Chelsea player to join the club’s long injury list after Mauricio Pochetinno confirmed the left-back had suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Brighton. Reece James is also out, with his replacement Malo Gusto suspended after his red card in the defeat to Aston Villa last weekend. Nicolas Jackson is also suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season. Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke could return.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Decordova-Reid, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk