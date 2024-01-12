Hacksaw Ridge is a war drama film helmed by Mel Gibson and chronicles the heroic tale of Desmond Doss, a Sevent-day Adventist and conscientious objector who serves as a combat medic in World War II. His remarkable journey as a young man from Virginia who enlists in the U.S. Army for the betterment of his country is inspiring. So, is Hacksaw Ridge based on a true story and does this moving film include any real events and facts?

Is Hacksaw Ridge based on a true story?

Yes, Hacksaw Ridge is based on a true story, and the source material for the same has been derived from Terry Benedict’s novel, The Conscientious Objector. Desmond Doss is a real-life hero and a combat medic during World War II who served his country without carrying a weapon. His remarkable actions during the Battle of Okinawa particularly on the treacherous Maeda Escarpment were exceptional, and so he was rewarded the Medal of Honor, which made him the first conscientious objector to receive this prestigious military award.

Hacksaw Ridge’s real events and facts explained

The movie accurately depicts the challenges Desmond Doss faced during basic training because he refused to use a weapon. He endured the harassment and ridicule from the soldiers and his superiors and remained true to his principles. The climax of the film is set during the Battle of Okinawa, a real and brutal conflict that happened between April to June 1945.

The Maeda Escarpment is a real location where this battle occurred, and it earned its name due to the challenging terrain and intense combat. Desmond’s incredible acts of bravery at this bridge saved the lives of 75 wounded soldiers, and he did this all while being unarmed, under heavy enemy fire. He repeatedly kept venturing into the battlefield to evacuate and treat his comrades, setting an example of bravery and grit for generations to come.

The real people behind Hacksaw Ridge’s characters

Most characters in Hacksaw Ridge are real as it is a biographical film. Desmond is the central figure and his life experiences are faithfully depicted. Other characters in the movie are composites or represent multiple people.

Is Desmond Doss a real person?

Desmond Doss religiously followed the commandment “Thou shalt not kill,” and never carried a weapon, and he was indeed a real person. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1919 and continued to live a humble life after his heroic contribution. He adhered to his principles till he passed away in 2006, but his legacy will remain forever.

Is Dorothy Schutte a real person?

Dorothy Schutte is also based on a real person and she was the first wife of Desmond Doss. Despite the challenges she faced due to her husband being a conscientious objector, she remained supportive of him. Their relationship was portrayed as the source of his strength and she was his rock during his military journey.