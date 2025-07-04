



Many will celebrate America’s birthday on July 4th with a backyard barbecue followed by watching an exciting fireworks display.

But if you’re a savvy shopper, you might also be looking to snag a deal or two at any of the major retailers that will be staying open on the federal holiday.

If you have a list of things to fix around the house or you’ve been waiting for a good appliance sale, you might be wondering, “Is Home Depot open on July 4th?”

Before you grab the car keys and your shopping list, you’d better find out if and when your local Home Depot is open on Independence Day.

Yes, Home Depot is open on July 4th this year. Image source: Shutterstock

Home Depot’s July 4th hours

Home Depot (HD) will be open on Friday, July 4. Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s still a good idea to check the operating schedule at your local store, as holiday hours may vary depending on location.

Just input your ZIP code on the Home Depot’s website or on the app to find your local store and hours of business. If old habits die hard, you can always call your local Home Depot and listen to the recording of store hours.

Home Depot’s July 4th sales

If there are things you’ve been meaning to buy for your house, it’s worth making some time to go to Home Depot on the holiday.

There are thousands of products on sale at Home Depot, everything from AC units to lawn equipment to tools and appliances.

Some standout deals during the July 4th sale include 40% off outdoor items, including patio furniture and grills. You can also get 40% off plus free delivery of select appliances (minimum purchase required).

With the Buy More, Save More option, you can also save up to an extra $600 on select appliances (minimum purchase required); 12 months of financing is also available.

If you can’t make it on July 4, no worries. The Home Depot sale will continue through July 9. But to ensure the things you want are in stock, it pays to go sooner rather than later.

