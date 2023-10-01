Salaar, the upcoming Telugu film starring Prabhas and directed by Prashant Neel, has been generating a lot of buzz among fans and media alike. The film, which is said to be a part of the director’s gangster-verse, has also been surrounded by rumors that it is a remake or a reimagining of his debut film Ugramm, which featured Sriimurali in the lead role.

About Ugramm

Ugramm, released in 2014, was a cult classic that revived Sriimurali’s career and established Prashant Neel as a promising filmmaker. The film was set in a fictional town called Mughor, where violence and crime were rampant. The protagonist, Agastya, was a former gangster who had to return to Mughor after his friend’s death and face his enemies. The film was praised for its stylish action sequences, gritty visuals, and powerful dialogues.

Salaar rumoured to be remake of Ugramm

Ever since Salaar was announced, there have been speculations that Prashant Neel was revisiting his debut film with a bigger star and a larger canvas. Some of the official posters and leaked images of Prabhas from Salaar have also drawn comparisons with Sriimurali’s look and scenes from Ugramm. Fans have pointed out similarities in the tattoos, outfits, hairstyles, and expressions of the two actors. Some have even suggested that Salaar is the sequel to Ugramm, titled Ugramm Veeram, which was planned but never materialized.

However, Prashant Neel has denied these rumors and clarified that Salaar is not a remake of Ugramm. In an interview with a Telugu tabloid, he said, “I read such news reports that Salaar is a remake. It is not a remake of my previous movie Ugramm. Nor it is based on any Hollywood or Bollywood hit.” He also added that Salaar is an original story that he had written long back and that it has nothing to do with Ugramm.

The official synopsis of Salaar, which was spotted on a UAE-based ticket booking site, also seems to support this claim. The synopsis reads, “The story is set in the backdrop of a violent past, present and a war-torn city, where Prabhas is torn between his promise to his mother and his loyalty to his friend. Salaar means the king’s general, the one who leads the king’s army. Salaar is a story about the power of relationships and the consequences of one’s actions, told through a violent and emotionally charged narrative.”

Makers remove Ugramm from all OTT platforms amid remake rumours

In an attempt to avoid further comparisons and controversies, the makers of Salaar have reportedly removed Ugramm from all OTT platforms. The film was previously available on YouTube, Zee5, Hungama, Voot, etc, but now it shows as unavailable for streaming. This move has confirmed the rumors that Salaar is indeed inspired by Ugramm and that the makers want to hide their source material from the audience.

Netizens slam makers for removal of Ugramm and for making Salaar a remake but denying it

Amidst these rumours and film removal, netizens were quick to take to X (formerly Twitter) taking it as a sign of confirmation and express their disappointment with the makers on the same.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur, who also worked on Ugramm and KGF.

Salaar is expected to release on December 22, according to the latest announcement from the makers. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is also scheduled to release on the same day. Dunki is a social comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film deals with an illegal immigration technique called ‘Donkey Flight’ used by Indians to enter countries like Canada and USA.

Shah Rukh Khan is coming with Dunki after all time blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who has impeccable record at box office. Prabhas has delivered Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. This clash on Christmas might end up one sided as SRK is set to stream roll any competition.

