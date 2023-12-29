Starring Jang Dong-Yoon as Kim Baek-Du and Lee Joo-Myoung as Oh Yu-Gyeong, Like Flowers in Sand Episode 4 aired on Thursday on Netflix and ENA. Currently, this sports romance K-drama’s storyline revolves around Baek-Du’s connection to a death in town.

In episode 3, viewers learn that Yu-Gyeong is an undercover cop investigating the death of Choi Chil-Seong. He is, apparently, a most-wanted match-fixer and gambler whose demise turns out to be a murder.

In Like Flowers in Sand Episode 4, the Geosan County Office police take Baek-Du to the station for questioning. According to Yu-Gyeong’s captain, he is a suspect.

Like Flowers In Sand Episode 4 Spoilers: Jang Dong-Yoon had a scuffle with the deceased before his death

Previously, Yu-Gyeong suggested Baek-Du’s name opposite Kwak Jin-Su for the race of the Ssireum wrestling team coach. Jang Dong-Yoon gets annoyed at her for pushing him to return to the team after he decided to retire.

Like Flowers in Sand Episode 4 begins with him asking Yu-Gyeong why she wants him in the team. She reveals that she is his childhood friend, Du-Sik, who knows him very well. Somehow, she persuades him to think about the coach’s position. In the middle of the day, frustrated Kwak Jin-Su challenges Baek-Du to a wrestling match. The winner will take up the coach’s role.

Initially, Baek-Du hesitates to agree to the terms, but Yu-Gyeong/Du-Sik’s (Lee Joo-Myoung) look makes him say yes. During the match, each wins in the first two rounds. As they start the third round, two cops barge into the training center, stop the match, and ask Baek-Du to come to the police station.

According to CCTV footage, he is the last person Chil-Seong interacted with before his death. The video indicates that they had a scuffle. The cops ask Baek-Du to narrate the incident, but he was drunk that night and couldn’t remember a single detail. While things don’t seem to look good for him, cafe owner Joo Mi-Ran comes to his rescue.

She tells the cops that she saw drunk Baek-Du walking in the middle of the road when a car passed by speedily. Baek-Du falls on the side of the road. Chil-Seong gets out of his car and helps him to get up. Baek-Du tries to stop Chil-Seong as he walks away and gives him money. Later, Jang Dong-Yoon’s character clarifies to the police that he was returning the change Chil-Seong forgot to collect at a shop the other day.

Like Flowers In Sand Episode 4 ending: Jang Dong-Yoon finds out Lee Joo-Myoung is a cop

At the police station, Baek-Du discovers that Chu Mi-Suk is the captain. He first saw her near Du-Sik’s house when she told him that Mi-Suk was her mother-in-law.

Jang Dong-Yoon’s character connects the dots and learns the truth about his childhood friend. In Like Flowers in Sand Episode 4 ending, he recalls that Du-Sik was a fan of Mi-Suk as a child. He rushes to meet Du-Sik and confesses that he knows who she is. Baek-Du asks if she is a cop, leaving Lee Joo-Myoung in shock.

Like Flowers in Sand episode 4 also teases some heartwarming moments between the lead characters. It seems Baek-Du has feelings for his childhood friend.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch new episodes of Like Flowers in Sand on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Netflix and ENA.