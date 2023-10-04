Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

After opening their Champions League campaigns with victory, RB Leipzig and Manchester City meet in Group G.

The German side secured a significant away win at Young Boys in their opening group fixture, while last year’s Champions League winners got the defence of their crown up and running with a 3-1 victory against Red Star Belgrade.

These two clubs met at the round of 16 stage of last season’s competition, with Leipzig holding the eventual champions at home but suffering a 7-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium.

They may spy a Manchester City side in a vulnerable state, though, with injury problems mounting for Pep Guardiola and his team fresh from a surprise league slip-up against Wolves.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

When is RB Leipzig vs Manchester City?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Experienced midfielder Kevin Kampl has been ailed by a hip problem of late and may miss out for RB Leipzig, who also have Timo Werner and Dani Olmo among those currently sidelined.

Pep Guardiola was unable to name a full bench at Wolves in the weekend Premier League defeat, but will be boosted by the availability of key cog Rodri for this Champions League game – the Spain midfielder continues to serve a domestic suspension after his sending off against Nottingham Forest. Guardiola hinted that Bernardo Silva and John Stones are nearing a return, too.

Predicted line-ups

RB Leipzig XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald; Simons, Forsberg; Poulsen, Openda.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Foden, Rodri, Kovacic, Doku; Alvarez; Haaland.

Odds

Leipzig win 10/3

Draw 16/5

Manchester City win 7/10

Get the latest football odds here.

Prediction

Manchester City secure victory. RB Leipzig 1-3 Manchester City