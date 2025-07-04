



How will you be celebrating America’s birthday this year?

Maybe you’re planning to attend or even host a barbecue, capped off by watching a fireworks display after dark.

But since July 4th is on a Friday this year, it could mean you have a long three-day weekend ahead of you — and a home to-do task a mile long.

If that sounds like you, you might be thinking, “Is Lowe’s open on July 4th?”

Before you head out with that list in hand and DIY dreams in your head, it’s best to find out if and when Lowe’s is open on Independence Day.

Yes, Lowe’s will be open on July 4th this year. Image source: Shutterstock

Lowe’s July 4th hours

Good news, DIYers: Lowe’s (LOW) is indeed open for business on July 4th. Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store is usually open until 10 p.m. on weeknights, so it will close two hours earlier on the holiday.

However, hours may vary depending on your location, so it’s always best to check your local store to confirm the holiday operating schedule before heading out.

You can visit the Lowe’s website or open the store’s app and enter your ZIP code to quickly find the hours. If you don’t mind listening to a menu of options, you could also call the store.

Lowe’s 4th of July sales

It’s fairly safe to bet that any big retailers staying open on a holiday will be having major sales. At least it’s a bet you’d win with Lowe’s on July 4th.

There are thousands of products and appliances on sale, both in-store and online. Expect to find good deals on outdoor products, everything from grills to lawn mowers to patio furniture.

But if you’re thinking of replacing an AC unit, a ceiling fan, or even a washing machine and dryer, you’ll save some cash now, too.

Lowe’s July 4 sale actually lasts through July 9, per the store’s website. But for the best selection of products and appliances, get in on those deals as early as you can. And get to the store as early as you can on Independence Day because many others may be shopping for those deals, too.

