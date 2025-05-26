While many think of Memorial Day as a time to honor our troops or to pull out the barbecue grill and have friends over, some folks have other plans.

If your day looks more like working on a bathroom renovation, building a deck for entertaining, or planting new flowers in your garden, you may be wondering, “Is Lowe’s open on Memorial Day?”

Before you hop in the car and head over to your local store, though, you may want to check on a few things to make sure your plans go as intended.

Lowe’s Memorial Day hours

The good news for eager DIY fans is that Lowe’s (LOW) is open on Memorial Day. Its hours today are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., although you may want to call your local Lowe’s to verify, as some store hours can vary based on location.

Another thing to remember is that since everyone is off on Memorial Day, the stores that are open can be more crowded than usual. So if you do decide to make a trip over to Lowe’s, be prepared.

Lowe’s Memorial Day sales

Much like fellow DIY chain The Home Depot, Lowe’s Memorial Day sales are also in full swing today. A few of the really standout deals include outdoor grills, patio furniture, and 40% off appliances.

The home-improvement chain also offers doorbusters deals today for its rewards members, which is free to sign up for. Those deals include items across most of the store’s departments and could save you hundreds of dollars on everything from refrigerators to leaf blowers.

If you do decide to swing by Lowe’s today, get ready for some incredible deals. You may have to fight through a crowd, but as long as you know what to expect, the trip will likely be worth your time.