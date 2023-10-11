PASSENGERS travelling from Luton Airport are facing disruptions after a horror blaze erupted at one of the terminals.

Here we take a look at if the major London airport is closed and how flights are affected following the inferno.

1 Pictured: Emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton airport Credit: Reuters

Is Luton Airport closed?

On Wednesday, October 10, 2023, Luton Airport was forced to close and passengers were urged to stay away after 1,200 vehicles were destroyed when a huge blaze caused a car park to collapse.

The flames ripped through the Terminal Car Park 2 in Luton at around 9pm – with firefighters battling the inferno into the early hours of the morning.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service said the building has suffered a “significant structural collapse” as firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze at 3.57am.

At the time of writing, passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.

When will flights continue?

Following the incident, all incoming flights were diverted elsewhere and flights were also cancelled as a result – however, they are expected to resume today (Thursday, October 11, 2023).

In a statement at 3am, the airport said: “Emergency services continue to respond to a significant fire in Terminal Car Park 2, which has resulted in a partial structural collapse.

“All flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time.

Passengers already on board planes were forced to disembark.

According to an update provided by London Luton Airport on X, formerly known as Twitter, emergency services remain and the scene and a decision has now been made to ”suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday 11th October.”

What should I do if my flight is cancelled or delayed?

Luton Airport has advised passengers to contact their airline directly regarding their flights.

The best way to check if your flights are cancelled or are affected by delays is to locate to the website of the airport you are flying out of and find your flight number.

If your flight is covered under UK law, your airline must let you choose between either getting a refund or an alternative flight, regardless of how far in advance the cancellation was made.

Similarly, under UK law, airlines may have to provide compensation if your flight arrives at its destination more than three hours late.

However, it is important to note that the airline doesn’t have to give you a refund if the flight was cancelled or delayed due to reasons beyond their control – for example extreme weather.

Some airlines may stretch the definition of the “extraordinary circumstances” but you can challenge them through the aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

If your flight is delayed, many airlines will provide vouchers for you to buy food and drink.

If you require accommodation, they may also book a hotel and arrange transportation for you.

However, sometimes airlines are unable to arrange care and assistance for all passengers.

If your flight has been delayed or cancelled, the airline should inform you when you will be able to fly to your destination.