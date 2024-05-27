After the release of, fans of the franchise are curious about whetherwill appear in Furiosa. The topic is generating significant debate since Furiosa is part of the Mad Max series and is set in the timeline of Tom Hardy’s Mad Max. Additionally, some have questions regarding the connection between Furiosa and Mad Max.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Hardy’s potential return in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Is Mad Max in Furiosa?

Yes, Mad Max is in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Mad Max’s cameo sparks curiosity about who portrays him in the prequel and its implications for the franchise’s future. Furiosa, the fifth instalment in the Mad Max series, is unique as it does not feature Max Rockatansky as a main character. Instead, it centres on the female lead from Mad Max: Fury Road. However, the story still includes a brief appearance by Max. This cameo has left viewers with many questions.

Does Tom Hardy return as Mad Max in the Furiosa prequel?

No, Tom Hardy did not reprise his role as Mad Max in the Furiosa prequel; instead, his stunt double, Jacob Tomuri, portrays Max in the cameo scene.

Mad Max’s cameo in Furiosa is so brief that it can easily be missed if you blink. Despite its short duration, this cameo raises numerous questions about the character’s significance and his connection to the broader Mad Max storyline.

According to ScreenRant, Jacob Tomuri is Tom Hardy’s stunt double from Mad Max: Fury Road. Given Tomuri’s consistent role as Hardy’s double, his inclusion in Furiosa for the Mad Max cameo makes sense. Director George Miller confirmed that Tomuri was already on set for other stunts in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, making him the perfect choice to portray Max, continuing his long-term collaboration as Hardy’s stunt double.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, helmed by Miller, serves as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. It delves deep into the backstory of Furiosa, the female protagonist from the hit 2015 film.