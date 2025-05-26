



Consuming fast food has become a constant in many people’s lives and an unmissable part of the daily routine for some, whether that be breakfast, lunch, dinner, or all three.

However, nothing is worse than craving a greasy fast-food meal and driving all the way to your favorite location to get it, only to realize it’s closed.

On holidays, fast-food chains and other retailers often limit their regular store hours or completely close to let employees rest and spend time observing the day with friends and family.

Memorial Day is the biggest May holiday in the U.S. and is held on the last Monday. It was established to mourn all fallen soldiers and honor the service men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

This patriotic day is also a federal holiday, meaning Americans nationwide will get a three-day weekend.

Some people celebrate by organizing barbecues and picnics to spend the day with their loved ones, but with that also comes a lot of preparation.

McDonald’s Memorial Day Hours

For those who don’t like cooking or need to find an alternative for picky eaters, fast food is a great and quick option for feeding multiple guests.

Luckily for many last-minute hosts, McDonald’s is here to help, because most locations will be open on Memorial Day. However, store hours may vary by location, so customers should use the McDonald’s store locator tool on its website to find the exact times.

McDonald’s MCD is affordable and enjoyed by children and adults alike — after all, who doesn’t love a Happy Meal?

