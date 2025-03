GPT-4.5 is OpenAI’s latest chatbot model CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

OpenAI has unveiled its latest AI model, GPT-4.5, but the firm’s boss says it is running out of hardware to power it. If ever-larger AI can no longer be run at scale, then are we looking at the end of the technology’s rapid progress, and perhaps even the bursting of a bubble?

There are certainly signs that things aren’t going as planned within OpenAI. As recently as 12 February, CEO Sam Altman acknowledged on X that the company’s product offering had created a confusing picture – at the…