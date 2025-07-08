Journalist Sreenivasan Jain asks Pakistani MP Hina Rabbani Khar whether Islamabad’s messaging is falling short.

India and Pakistan went to war in May this year. The military clashes have ceased, but the narrative battle continues.

In this series, a first of its kind on Al Jazeera, journalist Sreenivasan Jain interviews leading voices from both sides of the border and examines what India’s new normal – which Pakistan calls a new “abnormal” – means for both countries.

In this episode, Jain speaks with Hina Rabbani Khar, a former Pakistani minister and a key face of Pakistan’s public diplomacy. Jain asks Khar whether Islamabad has been able to successfully convince the world that India acted like a rogue state, or has its messaging fallen short?

You can also watch Jain’s interview with Indian politician Milind Deora here: