



Memorial Day, a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May, falls on May 26 this year.

The holiday was established in 1868 to honor and mourn the death of soldiers who died in the Civil War, and it has since evolved to include all men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

On this day, many Americans traditionally visit cemeteries to place flowers and flags on the graves of veterans and attend ceremonies to honor them.

Family gatherings such as picnics and barbecues also take place on this day, as it also unofficially represents the start of summer.

All government offices and banks are usually closed on Memorial Day. While many retailers remain open (especially those running Memorial Day sales), some will be closed or will operate during limited hours.

Publix grocery stores only close on three days a year. Image source: Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Publix reveals its Memorial Day plans

Publix, which has over 1,400 locations in the Southeast U.S., is one of those retailers opting to stay open on Memorial Day, operating regular hours, which is good news for last-minute Memorial Day shoppers. However, its pharmacies will be closed.

It is important to note that Publix stores are only closed three days a year: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, according to grocery chain’s website. Also, its stores close early on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Many of Publix’s main competitors such as Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s, will also remain open on Memorial Day, operating regular hours. However, Costco will be closed on the holiday, while Sam’s Club and Aldi will be closing early at 6 p.m.

Publix’s decision to remain open on Memorial Day comes during a time when it has recently seen increased demand from consumers despite recent macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened competition.

During the first quarter of 2025, Publix’s comparable store sales increased by 4% year over year. It also earned $1 billion in net earnings; however, this amount is 26% lower than what it earned during the same quarter last year.

